Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy questioned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay over his son's disappearance amid POCSO charges, asserting that Bandi Bhagirath will not be spared under CM Revanth Reddy's administration and must face the law.

'Bring back your kid': Congress tells Bandi Sanjay

Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Wednesday questioned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay over the alleged disappearance of his son, Bandi Bhagirath, amid the charges in the POCSO case, and affirmed that Bhagirath will face the wrath of the law.

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Speaking with ANI, the Congress leader referred to the Union Minister's statement rejecting special treatment for his son in the case, and requested him to "bring his kid." Affirming confidence in the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, the Congress leader said that justice will be served in the case. "Union Minister for State Bandi Sanjay's son who has been accused of raping a minor girl and has been registered under POCSO Act and is absconding now. Yesterday we have seen his father's statement, requesting the government to not spare anyone who does such things. We request Bandi Sanjay to bring back his kid wherever he is hiding because he is not going to be spared because this is Revanth Reddy's administration... When Sandhya theatre incident happened, a top celebrity Allu Arjun was sent to jail. So our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has already assured justice to the family and he has also ordered an SIT into this case," he said.

'Everyone is equal before the law': Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, earlier, declared that his son, Bandi Bhagirath, must face the full force of the law if found guilty in the alleged POCSO case, as his son moves to the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail, claiming he is the victim of a Rs 5 crore extortion plot.

While addressing the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar, the Union Minister emphasised that he seeks no special treatment or exemptions for his son. The BJP leader maintained that the law favours no individual, regardless of their family ties or social standing."If anyone commits a mistake, even if it is my son, everyone is equal before the law. If my son has done anything wrong, he will definitely face punishment. I, Bandi Sanjay, do not want separate treatment for my son. Everyone is the same to me. The law favours no one and is equal for all in society. I am making this clear," he said.

FIR details and Legal Battle

Earlier, Union Minister Bnadi Sanjay's son and a student at Mahindra University, Bandi Sai Bageerath, approached the High Court of Telangana seeking anticipatory bail following serious allegations of sexual harassment.

The legal battle centres on an FIR registered at Petbasheerabad Police Station, which includes charges under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for outraging modesty and sexual harassment, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act. The complaint, filed by the mother of the alleged victim, claims Bageerath drew her daughter into a relationship in June 2025 under false promises of marriage and subjected her to inappropriate physical acts and pressure to consume alcohol between October 2025 and January 2026.

According to the FIR, the relationship's termination on January 7, 2026, led to the girl attempting self-harm on two occasions later that month. In his defence, Bageerath characterises the case as a "counterblast" to a criminal complaint he filed against the girl's family just hours earlier on the same day.

Police summon Bandi Bhagirath

Meanwhile, Telangana Police SIT has summoned Bandi Bhagirath to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in connection with the alleged POCSO case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)