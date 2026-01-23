Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary conducted the Asian Water Bird Census 2026, revealing a thriving ecosystem. Numerous notable migratory species were spotted, including the Lesser White Fronted Goose, Tufted Duck, and Greater White Fronted Goose.

The authority of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday carried out the Asian Water Bird Census for the year 2026, in collaboration with Aaranyak, Assam Bird Monitoring Network, local bird experts, students and Pobitora Jeep Safari Owner's Association, Mayong.

Notable Migratory Species Spotted

Parineeta Singh, Range Forest Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Range, said that the Waterbird count will be officially declared by the Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam, once the data is compiled. "However, several notable migratory species were spotted during the survey, such as Lesser White Fronted Goose, Tufted Duck, Greater White Fronted Goose, Falcated Duck, Bar-headed Goose, Grey Lag Goose, Northern Pintail, Pied Avocets, Northern Shoveler, Northern Lapwing, Black Tailed Godwit, etc.," the Range Forest Officer said.

Expert-Led Collaborative Survey

The survey was conducted by 12 enumeration teams comprising various experts, including renowned naturalist and ornithologist Dr. Anuwaruddin Choudhary, Karuna Sarma, Kaziranga Welfare Society, and Mukul Tamuly, Retd. ACF and former Range Officer, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Dr. Deba Kumar Dutta, Rhino Conservation Division, Aranyak, Dr. Nilotpal Mahanta, We Foundation, Dr. Khanin Changmai, Veterinarian, and local bird enthusiasts such as Nripen Nath, Dipak Deka, Hariprasad Mallik, Bidyut Bishaya, Moniratna Deka.

"Survey teams monitored 13 water bodies and beels within the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The latest bird census at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed an increase in the number of individuals with an encouraging number of bird species, revealing a thriving ecosystem. Bird experts, student volunteers, NGO members, and Assam Forest Department officials were all involved in the census, highlighting the collaborative effort to safeguard the region's avian diversity," Parineeta Singh said. (ANI)