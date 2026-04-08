Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the PM Mudra Yojana on its 11th anniversary for sparking a "new revolution of self-reliance." He said the scheme empowers youth, women, and small entrepreneurs through collateral-free loans.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has triggered a "new revolution of self-reliance" across the country as the scheme completes 11 years. Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is a flagship scheme of the Government of India and was launched on April 8, 2015.

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He credited the initiative for empowering youth, women, and small entrepreneurs through collateral-free loans and boosting self-employment opportunities.

A Revolution of Self-Reliance

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana,' which stands as a symbol of the historic journey toward economic empowerment and self-employment. Over the past 11 years, this scheme has given birth to a new revolution of self-reliance across the country. By providing loans without collateral, this initiative has offered millions of youth, small traders, artisans, and women the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality." आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में प्रारंभ की गई ‘प्रधानमंत्री मुद्रा योजना’ आर्थिक सशक्तिकरण और स्वरोजगार की ऐतिहासिक यात्रा का प्रतीक है। पिछले 11 वर्षों में इस योजना ने देश में आत्मनिर्भरता की एक नई क्रांति को जन्म दिया है। बिना गारंटी के ऋण… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 8, 2026

Impact in Uttarakhand

"In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as well, numerous young people have established their self-employment ventures through Mudra loans under this scheme, which has not only strengthened their economic condition but also given a new momentum to job creation in the state. In the hilly regions, micro-enterprises, homestays, self-employment-based activities, and women's self-help groups have received special benefits from this scheme. Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Prime Minister ji for this scheme, which aids in realising the resolve of Antyodaya!" the post read.

About Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY)

PMMY scheme facilitates micro credit/Loan up to Rs 20 lakhs to income-generating micro enterprises engaged in the non-farm sector in manufacturing, trading or service sectors, including activities allied to agriculture such as poultry, dairy, beekeeping, etc.

The Scheme provides financial assistance extended by Member Lending Institutions to the non-corporate, non-farm sector income-generating activities of micro and small entities. These micro and small entities comprise millions of proprietorship/partnership firms running as small manufacturing units, service sector units, shopkeepers, fruits/vegetable vendors, truck operators, food-service units, repair shops, machine operators, small industries, artisans, food processors and others. (ANI)