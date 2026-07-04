Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant in Bikaner, Rajasthan. He highlighted the project's role in India's clean energy goals. It's set to generate 75 crore units of electricity annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant in Rajasthan's Bikaner. According to a press release by the NHPC, the project marks a significant addition to India's renewable energy capacity and underscores the nation's commitment to clean energy and sustainable development.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasised that renewable energy is the cornerstone of India's energy security and sustainable future. He further highlighted that Rajasthan is witnessing the development of world-class solar power infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the nation's clean energy ambitions.

NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta expressed his sincere gratitude to PM Modi, the Centre, Rajasthan government, the Power Ministry and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for their continued support in the successful execution of the project. He reaffirmed NHPC's commitment to contributing towards India's clean energy and renewable energy goals.

Project Specifications and Impact

The 300 MW Karnisar Solar Power Plant represents NHPC's continued commitment towards strengthening India's renewable energy capacity and supporting the Government of India's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, with the project being developed using approximately 7.75 lakh domestically manufactured Solar PV Cells and Modules, the press release stated.

Environmental and Energy Contributions

The solar power plant is expected to generate around 75 crore units of clean electricity annually, significantly contributing to the nation's renewable energy basket while helping offset nearly 6.4 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year, thereby promoting environmental sustainability and supporting India's climate commitments.

Socio-Economic Development

Besides producing clean energy, the project has also contributed to the socio-economic development of the region by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 40 local persons, thereby generating sustainable livelihoods in the remote areas of Rajasthan.

Dignitaries and Other Projects

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

In Balotra, the Prime Minister dedicated, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore. (ANI)