Shiv Sena Pune city chief Pramod Nana Bhangire on Monday filed his nomination for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No 41 (Mahadevwadi-Undri). After filling nomination, Pramod Bhangire said that Ward No. 41 is not just a constituency for him but is his family, and assured citizens of continued development. "I have a clear and well-researched blueprint to tackle major issues like traffic congestion. With the trust of citizens, we will maintain the pace of development this time as well," he said.

Grand Rally Marks Nomination Filing

Earlier in the day, a grand rally was taken out from Undri, which witnessed participation from thousands of women, senior citizens, and youth. The area echoed with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as the rally concluded with an aarti of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Chowk on Handewadi Road.

Fourth Term Bid and Past Record

Bhangire is contesting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 41 for the fourth consecutive term. He has represented the area as a corporator thrice in the past. Over the last 15 years, he has undertaken several development works, including water supply projects, drainage and sewage systems, road strengthening, beautification of public spaces, installation of CCTV cameras, and creation of sports facilities.

Focus on Newly Added Areas

Following the reorganisation of wards, the earlier Hadapsar Ward No. 26 has now been included as Ward No. 41. Emphasising planned development of the newly added areas, Bhangire said traffic congestion, parking issues, public transport accessibility, and internal road planning remain key challenges. He added that a phased action plan has been prepared to address these issues with public cooperation.

State-Wide Municipal Elections Announced

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. The polling will be conducted on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)