Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PMAY funds misused: 11 women from UP's Maharajganj run away with lovers after taking govt aid

    According to reports, a total of 2,350 beneficiaries in Maharajganj recently received funds under the PMAY scheme across various villages including Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli.

    PMAY funds misused: 11 women from UP's Maharajganj run away with lovers after taking govt aid AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, as many as 11 women from Maharajganj district have reportedly misused funds allocated under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The scheme, aimed at assisting poor and middle-class families in building permanent homes, saw these women taking the first instalment amount of Rs 40,000 and absconding with their lovers, leaving behind their husbands.

    The revelation surfaced after the aggrieved husbands filed complaints with the local police, highlighting the misuse of funds intended for housing construction. According to reports, a total of 2,350 beneficiaries in Maharajganj recently received funds under the PMAY scheme across various villages including Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli.

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    Following this incident, authorities are said to have halted the disbursement of the second instalment for the beneficiaries. The PMAY scheme provides financial assistance and subsidies up to Rs 2.5 lakh based on the family's income, aimed at facilitating housing construction for eligible families.

    Authorities have the provision to reclaim funds in cases of misuse or discrepancies.

    This is not the first instance of such misuse in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a similar incident occurred where four married women fled their homes with lovers immediately after receiving Rs 50,000 through the PMAY scheme.

    Officials noted the absence of construction activity despite the funds being disbursed, prompting notices and warnings from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to the beneficiaries' husbands.

    J&K terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources AJR

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: 5 Indian Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire AJR

    J&K terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition anr

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition

    Red alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    'Red' alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09 RKK

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH) snt

    Hurricane Beryl swallows Texas: Dramatic drone videos capture homes ravaged, major flooding and more (WATCH)

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 : VJ Andy comes in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika as gym video of Vishal, Lovekesh surfaces ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 : VJ Andy comes in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika as gym video of Vishal, Lovekesh surfaces

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon