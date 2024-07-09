PMAY funds misused: 11 women from UP's Maharajganj run away with lovers after taking govt aid

According to reports, a total of 2,350 beneficiaries in Maharajganj recently received funds under the PMAY scheme across various villages including Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, as many as 11 women from Maharajganj district have reportedly misused funds allocated under the central government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The scheme, aimed at assisting poor and middle-class families in building permanent homes, saw these women taking the first instalment amount of Rs 40,000 and absconding with their lovers, leaving behind their husbands.

The revelation surfaced after the aggrieved husbands filed complaints with the local police, highlighting the misuse of funds intended for housing construction. According to reports, a total of 2,350 beneficiaries in Maharajganj recently received funds under the PMAY scheme across various villages including Thuthibari, Sheetlapur, Chatia, Ramnagar, Bakul Diha, Khasra, Kishunpur, and Medhauli.

Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

Following this incident, authorities are said to have halted the disbursement of the second instalment for the beneficiaries. The PMAY scheme provides financial assistance and subsidies up to Rs 2.5 lakh based on the family's income, aimed at facilitating housing construction for eligible families.

Authorities have the provision to reclaim funds in cases of misuse or discrepancies.

This is not the first instance of such misuse in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a similar incident occurred where four married women fled their homes with lovers immediately after receiving Rs 50,000 through the PMAY scheme.

Officials noted the absence of construction activity despite the funds being disbursed, prompting notices and warnings from the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) to the beneficiaries' husbands.

J&K terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire

Latest Videos