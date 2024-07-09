Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    J&K terror attack: 5 Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire

    The injured personnel were swiftly evacuated to a hospital for treatment. According to officials, the terrorists launched the attack by throwing a grenade at the convoy and then opening fire. The security forces retaliated, but the assailants managed to escape into the nearby forest.

    Jammu and Kashmir terror attack: 5 Indian Army soldiers killed; Pakistani terrorists threw grenade on truck, then opened fire AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    As many as five Indian Army personnel lost their lives and six others were injured when Pakistani terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday afternoon. The attack took place while the Army vehicles were on a routine patrol on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, approximately 150 km from Kathua.

    The injured personnel were swiftly evacuated to a hospital for treatment. According to officials, the terrorists launched the attack by throwing a grenade at the convoy and then opening fire. The security forces retaliated, but the assailants managed to escape into the nearby forest.

    Indian Army vehicle targeted in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua; gunbattle underway

    Reinforcements were dispatched to the scene, and a search operation was launched to track down the terrorists. Officials reported intermittent gunfire between the terrorists and security forces during the operation.

    Reacting to the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for strict action against the continuous terrorist assaults, criticizing the government for what he described as "hollow speeches and false promises."

    Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep anguish over the martyrdom of the soldiers. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply anguished at the martyrdom of our five brave Indian Army soldiers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. Six jawans are also injured." He unequivocally condemned the cowardly attack on the Army convoy.

    This incident marks the second attack on the Indian Army in the Jammu region within the past 48 hours. On Sunday, an Army camp in Rajouri district was attacked, resulting in one soldier being injured.

    Additionally, the attack comes just 24 hours after six terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. These encounters, which began on Saturday, also claimed the lives of two soldiers, including a para-trooper, while another soldier sustained injuries.

    The first encounter took place in Modergam village when security forces, comprising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Army, and local police, launched a search operation based on intelligence about terrorist presence. In the initial exchange of gunfire, a para-trooper was fatally wounded.

    'Red' alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH)

    The operation escalated into a full-scale assault on a house where the terrorists had taken shelter. By late Saturday night, security forces had destroyed the house and recovered the bodies of two terrorists.

    Simultaneously, another fierce gun battle unfolded in Kulgam's Frisal area. Drone footage revealed the bodies of four terrorists after a prolonged firefight. One soldier was killed, and another injured in this confrontation.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources AJR

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition anr

    Kerala: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan signs ward delimitation bill amid protest from Opposition

    Red alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    'Red' alert in Mumbai: Schools, colleges shut; train advisory issued amid heavy rains (WATCH)

    Terrorist attack on Army convoy leaves 5 soldiers dead in Jammu's Kathua anr

    Terrorist attack on Army convoy leaves 5 soldiers dead in Jammu's Kathua

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan COPIED Pakistani actor's work in 'Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna'? Here what we know ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan COPIED Pakistani actor's work in 'Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna'? Here what we know

    Spoiler Alert! Is Aegon Targaryen dead or alive? Here's what George RR Martin's book 'Fire And Blood' says RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Is Aegon Targaryen dead or alive? Here's what George RR Martin's book 'Fire And Blood' says

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 423 July 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro blueprint three decades ago still no station honors him Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat vkp

    'Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro's blueprint in 1989, yet no station honors him': Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources AJR

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon