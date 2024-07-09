Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

At least two Indian citizens have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while many others find themselves trapped in the war zone. Reports indicate that dozens of Indians were misled into joining the conflict, having been promised high-paying jobs by unscrupulous agents.

Russia has decided to discharge all Indian nationals currently serving in its army after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow. According to sources, this decision was made following a private dinner hosted by President Putin for PM Modi on the evening of his arrival.

PM Modi, who is in Moscow for a two-day official visit, addressed the issue with President Putin, who agreed to facilitate the discharge and safe return of all Indian nationals enlisted in the Russian army.

Reports also revealed that during the dinner, President Putin congratulated PM Modi on his re-election for a third term and praised the rising stature of the Indian economy.

The plight of the Indians caught in the conflict came to light earlier this year when a viral video showed men from Punjab and Haryana, clad in military uniforms, claiming they had been deceived into fighting in Ukraine and pleading for assistance.

In response, the Indian government had taken a strong stance, urging Russian authorities to expedite their discharge.

"Strong action has been initiated against agents and unscrupulous elements who recruited them on false pretexts and promises," the Indian government said in March. Indian investigative agencies have conducted raids and dismantled a trafficking ring responsible for sending at least 35 Indians to Russia. However, it remains unclear whether all of these individuals were coerced into fighting in the conflict.

PM Modi's current visit to Moscow marks his first since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Putin and attend the 22nd India-Russia summit, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing mutual concerns.

