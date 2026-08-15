The CBI has arrested a senior railway officer in Bhilai for accepting a bribe and recovered Rs 77 lakh. In a separate case, the agency arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence murder case.

CBI Arrests Senior Railway Officer in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), working as Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME), South East Central Railway (SECR), Bhilai, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on August 13 against the said accused on allegations that the accused Sr. DME, SECR, Bhilai, demanded an undue advantage of Rs. 2 Lakh from the complainant for clearing his pending bills.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs. One Lakh from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap on August 3 and caught the accused, Senior DME, SECR, Bhilai, for accepting an undue advantage of Rs. 50,000, as part payment of the demanded bribe, through a tout who collected the bribe amount from the complainant on his instructions.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused in Raipur and Bhilai. During the search, massive cash of Rs. 77 Lakh approx. and jewellery worth Rs. 14 Lakh approximately was found. The accused, Sr. DME, SECR, Bhilai, was arrested on August 14 and produced before the Court, which granted 4 days' police custody to the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

Proclaimed Offender in WB Post-Poll Violence Case Nabbed

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Proclaimed Offender (PO) Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul from Rabindranagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas area in the 2021 Post-Poll Violence murder case.

According to a release, the accused was at large since the registration of the FIR in 2021. He never joined the investigation/trial. For his arrest, the CBI had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000. He has been arrested by the CBI based on human intelligence and technical inputs.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet and supplementary chargesheets against 38 accused persons in 2021 and 2025, including Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul as well as Paresh Pal (the then MLA of TMC) and the then TMC Councillors - Swapan Samaddar and Papiya Ghosh, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)