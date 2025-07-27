Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Saturday.

The Nation paid tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated on 26th July every year to commemorate India's historic victory in 1999.

To mark the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Saturday.





In Dras, Kargil, Mera Yuva Bharat, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, organised 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' which was led by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, a release from the Ministry of Defence said. 

According to the release, the padyatra witnessed the participation of over 1,000 youth, serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, families of the fallen heroes, and civil society members. Covering a distance of 1.5 kilometres, the padyatra commenced from Himabass Public High School, Dras, and concluded at Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet.

Later, the two Ministers, accompanied by 100 youth volunteers, proceeded to the Kargil War Memorial. Raksha Rajya Mantri laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in 1999.

In a post on X, Raksha Rajya Mantri exuded confidence that the stories of valour and sacrifice of the brave soldiers will continue to be an inspiration to the future generations. "The sacrifice of the bravehearts will forever keep the lamp of patriotism burning in the heart of every Indian," he said.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani also laid a wreath and paid homage to the bravehearts at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

Extending best wishes to all ranks of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families, the Chief of Defence Staff said: "Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery, tenacity and patriotism of our valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation, as also, the bitter truth of Pakistan's betrayal... Our adversaries will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage - proven once again by the success of Operation Sindoor- will always triumph over the enemy's deceit and aggression..." Their indomitable courage & supreme sacrifice will forever inspire us.…

CDS Salutes Indomitable Spirit, Courage Of Fallen Heroes

In his message in the visitors' book at NWM, the Chief of Defence Staff saluted the indomitable spirit and courage of the fallen heroes. He also commended the serving personnel, veterans, and veer naris for their dedication, resolve and enduring commitment towards the nation.</p><p>The Chief of the Naval Staff stated that the legacy forged by the bravehearts stands as a testament to the spirit of 'Service before Self' and unwavering devotion to the service of the nation.</p><p>"Your sacrifice will remain a beacon of inspiration, not only for future citizens of our country but also for those who choose to serve in the Defence Forces with 'Duty-Honour-Courage!'" he added. </p><p>The Chief of the Army Staff described Kargil Vijay Diwas as a symbol of the indomitable courage and determination of the Indian Army. He reiterated the Indian Army's commitment to protecting the nation's sovereignty and self-respect. </p><p>The Chief of the Air Staff termed NWM as a sacred symbol of national remembrance and gratitude, immortalising the legacy of the fallen heroes whose valour continues to inspire all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces. He stated that the Indian Air Force remains committed to defending the sovereignty of our Nation and upholding the proud traditions of courage, honour and duty exemplified by the bravehearts.</p><p>Paying his respects, the Defence Secretary stated that Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds the nation of the valour and sacrifice of the Armed Forces personnel. Through NWM, the indomitable courage of the fallen heroes will always remain alive in the hearts of the people, he said.</p><p>The Vice Chief of the Army Staff said the selfless service of the bravehearts will forever be etched into the Nation's memory, inspiring future generations to uphold the highest traditions of our Armed Forces. </p><p>"We remain committed to serving the nation with the same valour and dedication," he added.</p>