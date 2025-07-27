Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has compelled the world to acknowledge the country's strength and resolve.

Underscoring India's commitment to security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, has compelled the world to acknowledge the country's strength and resolve. The Prime Minister stated that the military operation launched on May 7, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, has ignited a new spirit across the country and instilled new self-confidence among people as well.

"Today's India considers its security paramount. During Operation Sindoor, the world saw that if anyone attacks India's security and sovereignty, India knows how to respond in their own language. Operation Sindoor has made it clear that there is no safe haven in the world for India's enemies and terrorists," the Prime Minister said, adressing the public at Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur.

PM Modi Addresses Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival

Addressing the valedictory function at the 'Aadi Thiruvathirai' Festival on the occasion of the birth anniversary of King Rajendra Chola I at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple here, PM Mmodi emphasised that for India to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), it must draw inspiration from the Chola Empire's powerful navy by strengthening its defence forces and exploring new opportunities.

“The Chola Empire is like an ancient roadmap for developed India. It tells us that if we are to achieve a 'Viksit Bharat,' then we must strengthen our Navy and defence forces and explore new opportunities. Today, India is embracing the philosophy of Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi. Modern India takes great pride in its rich history and cultural legacy. Over the past decade, we have worked tirelessly in mission mode to protect and preserve India's heritage.”

"The economic and military heights India reached during the Chola era continue to inspire us even today. Rajaraja Chola built a powerful navy, which Rajendra Chola further strengthened. During their time, many administrative reforms were made. They strengthened local administration and implemented a strong fiscal system," the Prime Minister added.

"The Chola emperors had woven India into a thread of cultural unity. Today, our government is carrying forward the same vision of the Chola era," PM Modi said, highlighting government initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, which, according to him, are strengthening centuries-old bonds of unity.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, donned traditional attire, consisting of a white veshti (dhoti), a white shirt, and an angavasthram worn around his neck. He also released a commemorative coin honouring the great Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I.

He was welcomed by the local pandits in the temple. Earlier in the day, crowds thronged to see the Prime Minister as he held a roadshow in the Tiruchirappalli district.

His convoy received a warm welcome from the commoners gathered to witness his arrival. The temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famed for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions. The Aadi Thiruvathirai festival also celebrates the rich Tamil Shaiva Bhakti tradition, fervently supported by the Cholas and immortalised by the 63 Nayanmars--the saint-poets of Tamil Shaivism.

Notably, Rajendra Chola's birth star, Thiruvathirai (Ardra), begins on July 23, making this year's festival all the more significant.