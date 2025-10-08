PM Modi welcomed UK PM Keir Starmer to India on his first official visit. Over the next two days, both leaders will explore steps to fast-track the India-UK strategic partnership under Vision 2035. Starmer was received by top Maharashtra officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on his first official visit to India, describing it as historic and significant for future cooperation. PM Modi noted that Starmer is accompanied by the largest ever UK trade delegation, expressing optimism about advancing bilateral ties and shared prosperity.

Starmer arrives in Mumbai amid grand reception

Upon his arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Starmer was received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. The Ministry of External Affairs called the reception a 'new chapter' in the India-UK partnership.











Engagements and symbolic moments

On his first day, Starmer engaged with business leaders in Mumbai and even posed for a selfie taken with a disposable camera, adding a lighter touch to diplomatic proceedings. The UK PM leads a 125-member delegation, including CEOs, entrepreneurs, university heads, and cultural figures.

Focus of the visit: Vision 2035 & CETA

On October 9, PM Modi and Starmer will review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the 'Vision 2035' roadmap covering trade, technology, defence, climate, health, education, and people-to-people links.

A central agenda item is the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, which aims to deepen economic integration.

Broader significance and expectations

This visit builds on momentum from PM Modi’s July trip to the UK and aims to reaffirm a forward-looking partnership. Modi and Starmer are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues, bolster trade, attract investments, and ensure smooth implementation of the CETA.

The India-UK trade pact is touted to eliminate tariffs on most goods, open up services sectors, and significantly enhance India’s exports to the UK.

(With ANI inputs)