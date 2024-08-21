Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves 2 dead, over 15 injured (WATCH)

    According to an official from the Atchutapuram Police Station, the deceased workers, hailing from the nearby Rambilli mandal, succumbed to severe burn injuries. Several others suffered critical burns and have been admitted to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli, with some being rushed to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for further treatment.

    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 4:45 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday (August 21) afternoon at the Escientia pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, where at least two workers lost their lives and several others sustained injuries following a reactor explosion that triggered a massive fire.

    The explosion took place during the lunch break at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, a prominent pharmaceutical hub.

    The fire, which engulfed the area, called for a swift response from firefighting teams. Dozens of fire engines from Anakapalle and surrounding regions were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. However, thick smoke filled the entire area, significantly hampering rescue operations.

