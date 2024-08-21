Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves 2 dead, over 15 injured (WATCH)

According to an official from the Atchutapuram Police Station, the deceased workers, hailing from the nearby Rambilli mandal, succumbed to severe burn injuries. Several others suffered critical burns and have been admitted to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli, with some being rushed to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for further treatment.

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday (August 21) afternoon at the Escientia pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district, where at least two workers lost their lives and several others sustained injuries following a reactor explosion that triggered a massive fire.

The explosion took place during the lunch break at the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone, a prominent pharmaceutical hub.

IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details (WATCH)

According to an official from the Atchutapuram Police Station, the deceased workers, hailing from the nearby Rambilli mandal, succumbed to severe burn injuries. Several others suffered critical burns and have been admitted to NTR District Hospital in Anakapalli, with some being rushed to hospitals in Visakhapatnam for further treatment.

The fire, which engulfed the area, called for a swift response from firefighting teams. Dozens of fire engines from Anakapalle and surrounding regions were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. However, thick smoke filled the entire area, significantly hampering rescue operations.

Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

Latest Videos