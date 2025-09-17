Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov wished PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his role in strengthening India-Russia ties. Earlier, US President Donald Trump also extended greetings, lauding Modi’s global leadership.

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, thanking him for his invaluable contributions in taking decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on social media X in Hindi, Alipov wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji! We are grateful for his invaluable contribution in taking the decades-old friendship between Russia and India to new heights. May he continue to succeed in every endeavour for the welfare of the country and the world."

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>Earlier, US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.</p><p>In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a “tremendous job.”</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.</p><p>Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.</p><p>In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said. </p><p><i>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</i></p>