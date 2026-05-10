BJP State President BY Vijayendra has strongly objected to the discovery of gelatin sticks on PM Modi's travel route in Bengaluru, calling it a 'serious security lapse' and an 'unpardonable failure' of the state's Congress government.

BJP Slams 'Unpardonable Failure' of Congress Govt

BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra has strongly objected to the discovery of gelatin sticks on the designated travel route of the Prime Minister, calling it not just a serious security lapse but an "unpardonable and grave failure" of the Congress government in the state, which is responsible for law and order. "Law and order and security have completely collapsed in the state under the Congress government, and that too in the capital Bengaluru," he condemned in a post on social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There should not be even the slightest lapse when it comes to the security of the country's respected Prime Minister, who must be provided maximum protection. The state government must treat such a sensitive and serious matter with utmost seriousness, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, and not only identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, but also take strict action against officials who were negligent," Vijayendra demanded.

Security Alert Triggered in Bengaluru

This comes after a security alert was triggered in Bengaluru on Sunday after two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometres away from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event, police said. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, the gelatin sticks were found near a footpath in the city during the security checks before the arrival of the Prime Minister. An investigation is underway regarding the suspicious incident.

PM Modi's Karnataka Visit

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Karnataka today to participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later travelled to Hyderabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. Addressing the gathering during The Art of Living programme, PM Modi said that India's spiritual values have influenced people across the world, highlighting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's contribution to raising awareness about India's traditions. (ANI)