Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with students across India in the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) event on Friday at 10 AM. The 2026 edition will focus on helping students remain stress-free during examinations and encouraging a stronger emphasis on learning.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Do watch #ParikshaPeCharcha26... This year's PPC features very interesting topics relating to examinations, notably the need to remain stress free, focus on learning and more. This is a platform I've always enjoyed, as it gives me an opportunity to interact with bright minds from across the country."

Fostering Confidence and Holistic Well-being

In alignment with NEP 2020, the PPC concept is aimed at reshaping the examination experience of students by fostering confidence, positivity, and holistic well-being, and celebrating the exam season as a Utsav.

According to an official release from Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister has condensed his views in his book titled "Exam Warriors", available in multiple languages as well as Braille, where he has stressed belief in self and underscored the need to talk about these issues so that our children have the fun-filled childhood they deserve.

Conceptualised by the Prime Minister, Pariksha Pe Charcha is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year.

Nationwide Student Engagement Activities

As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organised across schools nationwide, including the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk that promotes the spirit of self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activities, a release stated.

