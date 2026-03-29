Stanzin Mingur of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies expressed happiness after PM Modi mentioned Ladakh's Hemis Monastery in 'Mann Ki Baat'. The PM highlighted the Gyan Bharatam Survey, to which Mingur had submitted monastery manuscripts.

Stanzin Mingur of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies in Ladakh on Sunday said that it is a "matter of happines" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Hemis Monastery in Ladakh in his monthly edition of 'Maan Ki Baat'.

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On PM Modi mentioning the Hemis Monastery in the 32nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', Lecturer, Central Institute of Buddhist Studies, Stanzin Mingur said, "It is a matter of happiness that PM Modi mentioned Ladakh's Hemis Monastery in Mann ki Baat today. The Government of India has launched the Gyan Bharatam program... There is also an app for this program... I submitted all the manuscripts of the monastery in the app... The people of Ladakh will become aware of this survey through this..."

PM Modi on Gyan Bharatam Survey

PM Modi, in his monthly edition of Mann Ki Baat, said, " India's strength lies in its crores of people. Today, in 'Mann Ki Baat,' I want to tell you about an initiative that reflects the spirit of public participation among our countrymen. This initiative is the Gyan Bharatam Survey, which is related to our great culture and rich heritage".

"Its objective is to collect information about manuscripts across the country. One way to participate in this survey is through the Gyan Bharatam App. If you have a manuscript or information about it, do share its image on the Gyan Bharatam App. Information related to each entry is being verified before it is recorded. I am glad that thousands of manuscripts have been shared so far. For example, Chao Nantisindh Lokang ji of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, has shared manuscripts in the Tai script. Bhai Amit Singh Rana of Amritsar has shared manuscripts in the Gurmukhi script. This is a script associated with our great Sikh tradition and the Punjabi language. Some organizations have provided manuscripts written on palm leaves. The Abhay Jain Library in Rajasthan has shared very old manuscripts inscribed on copper plates"

"The Hemis Monastery in Ladakh has provided information about valuable Tibetan manuscripts," PM Modi said.

About Mann Ki Baat

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme through which the Prime Minister connects with people across the country, often addressing social issues and sharing messages related to health, awareness, and everyday life. (ANI)