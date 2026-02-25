BRS's KTR condemned the killing of a child in Kummera, demanding murder charges against 8 accused, their immediate arrest, and Rs 1 crore compensation. He slammed the state government and CM for their silence and alleged attempts to shield the culprits.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the brutal incident that occurred in Kummera, stating that the entire Telangana society has bowed its head in grief and anguish over the inhuman tragedy. KTR asserted that anyone who stands by the killers of the innocent child is unquestionably guilty.

He said it is absolutely wrong for anyone, whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the local MLA, or the local MP, to support those responsible for taking the life of the child.

KTR Demands Strict Action and Compensation

Demanding strict action, KTR stated that irrespective of who the perpetrators are or which party they belong to, they must be sent to jail. He specifically demanded that murder charges be filed against the eight accused involved in the attack and that they be arrested immediately. KTR also demanded that the state government provide Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family. He insisted that the killers must be punished and imprisoned, and if necessary, awarded the death penalty, but under no circumstances should they be allowed to go free.

Slams 'Unforgivable' Government Silence

Criticising the state government's silence, KTR alleged that the government is attempting to mislead the investigation by misusing its authority and influencing the police. He termed the government's inaction and the Chief Minister's silence on such a barbaric incident as "unforgivable."

KTR Consoles Victim's Family in Kummera

Earlier in the day, KTR visited Kummera village in Nagarkurnool district and consoled the family of the deceased child. He met leaders and activists from various sections who have been protesting for justice and expressed solidarity with the victim's family. KTR said he had come not as a political leader but as a father and a member of society to stand with the grieving family. He described the manner in which the innocent child lost her life as an indescribable tragedy.

Details of the Mob Attack

While stating that such incidents should rise above politics, he emphasised that everyone, the media, political leaders, and the public, has a responsibility to fight until justice is delivered. Referring to the background of the incident, KTR said that when Chandrakala's family merely sought an opportunity to offer prayers at the Mallanna Swamy Jatara, they were brutally attacked, bringing shame to humanity. He said the Kummera incident has filled the entire Telangana society with pain and anguish.

KTR expressed concern that even in the 21st century, discrimination and violence in the name of caste and religion continue. He termed it shameful that attempts are being made to shield the killers using political power. He alleged that 20-25 persons carried out a mob attack on Ganesh's family, and despite pleas to spare the child, the attackers kicked the infant to death in a most barbaric manner.

Reiterating his demands, KTR called for immediate registration of murder cases against the eight accused, immediate arrests of all those involved, Rs 1 crore compensation to the victim's family and the strictest possible punishment for the culprits.

Announces Financial Aid and Support

KTR thanked former Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, BC, SC, and ST organisations, and all leaders who stood in support of the victim's family. He assured continued support to the family, announced that a house would be constructed for them with the assistance of ₹10 lakh, and provided immediate financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family. (ANI)