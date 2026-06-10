AP CM Chandrababu Naidu praised PM Modi for India's low 3.5% inflation amid global turmoil and high oil prices. At the NDA meeting, he credited Modi's leadership for economic stability and asserted that he can make India the top global economy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that at a time when the world is facing severe disruptions due to the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, India experienced an economic inflation of around 3.5 per cent, globally the lowest. Speaking at the NDA meeting today, Naidu noted that the conflict pushed the price of crude oil to $144 per barrel. He said that India imports 85 per cent of the crude oil and yet sustained the major economic challenge under the leadership of PM Modi.

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Naidu on Economic Stability Amid Global Turmoil

"Today, the world is in turmoil, with wars, fractured supply chains, energy markets in turmoil, major economies slowing, and uncertainty on every continent. This very year, conflict in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil towards $144 a barrel. We are importing nearly 85% crude oil. The disruption could have been more severe, yet inflation held at around 3.5%, among the lowest in all major economies in the world. That is the leadership our Prime Minister is providing. A proven performer, a Chief Minister and now as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi continues to demonstrate the same spirit, same creativity, same spirit of innovation," he said.

'PM Modi's Leadership is Our Pride'

Naidu added that it is because of the Prime Minister that the nation and its citizens have gained significant respect. He further asserted that India can become the number one economy in the world only through PM Modi. "I have never seen him tired for the last so many years. He is always energetic. Not only energetic, but he will also give energy to others. That is how he is maintaining himself. All surveys indicate who is a very popular leader globally, that is our Prime Minister. That is our pride for the nation. We are very happy about that. Wherever you go, Indians and India are well respected because of you. Our goal is to become the number one economy globally. That is possible only through our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is going to happen one day. This is India's defining moment, the beginning of a golden era. Our faith in his leadership is complete. Our commitment to the people is unwavering, our resolve to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is unshakeable," he said.

Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected PM

Meanwhile, PM Modi today surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. (ANI)