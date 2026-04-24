Mamata Banerjee slammed PM Modi's 'jhal muri' stopover as 'stage-managed,' alleging pre-fitted cameras and pre-made snacks. She countered the BJP's election narrative, while Modi retorted that the 'jhal' (spice) of the jhal muri hit TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during a rally at Bowbazar, criticised the Prime Minister and the BJP alleging that the party had stage managed the PM's stopver to eat "jhal muri" in Jhargram during an election rally. Banerjee criticised the arrangements made during the Prime Minister's visit, referring to the installation of CCTV cameras at the shop.

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Banerjee Details 'Staged' Event

She said, "They had fitted TV cameras and CCTV cameras earlier with the security. They had prepared jhal muri from home for security concerns and gave ₹10 to the shopkeeper. In fact, I don't carry any notes."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said, "They said they will eat jhal muri if they win, but I say I will give you bhelpuri from Delhi. First, they showed a 'chai-wala', and now they are showing jhal muri to win the election."

"We are habitual of spicy jhal muri, but have you ever tried fish and chicken curry? I eat your dhokla, I eat dosa, I eat litti, I eat thekua, I eat sattu. I eat vermicelli during Eid, and I eat halwa. Don't teach me religion," the CM added.

CM Questions EVMs and BJP's Confidence

Speaking on the upcoming second phase of the Assembly elections and the first phase which concluded on Arpil 23, the Chief Minister questioned the confidence of the BJP. "Have they fixed the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? Otherwise, how can they be so confident about the election?" she said. She added that the election would be a vote for the rights of the people of Bengal.

Modi Hits Back at TMC

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the second phase of elections in West Bengal, saying that his jhalmuri had given a "thunderous shock" to the ruling party.

Accusing the TMC of sheltering "infiltrators" and promoting "maha jungle raj," PM Modi promised refuge to Matua and Namashudra communities and said that the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be accelerated.

Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar, he said, "You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC." (ANI)