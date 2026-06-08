Gandhinagar's NFSU achieves 'Institution of National Importance' status. Under Dr JM Vyas, it has a global campus in Uganda, has trained officials from 96 nations, and deployed 300+ mobile forensic vans across India to boost justice delivery.

As the Central Government completes 12 years of successful governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), established in Gandhinagar in 2009 under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved the prestigious status of an "Institution of National Importance (INI)" in October 2020 within just 14 years of its establishment, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

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Global Recognition and Leadership

Under the able leadership of its Founder Vice-Chancellor and India's senior-most forensic scientist, Padma Dr J M Vyas, NFSU has established a unique academic model in the fields of education, research, training, and investigation NFSU has emerged as a unique government university from Gujarat and India that has brought global recognition to the country by establishing its international campus in Jinja, Uganda. So far, representatives from 96 countries across the world have received advanced forensic science training from the university.

Strengthening the Justice Delivery System

To enable faster scientific crime investigations and ensure accurate evidence presentation before courts, NFSU has developed state-of-the-art 'Mobile Forensic Investigation Vans' manufactured in India. These vans remain operational 24x7 with skilled experts and specialised forensic kits. More than 300 such mobile units are currently serving across 17 states and Union Territories of the country, significantly strengthening the justice delivery system and helping ensure stricter punishment for offenders, the CMO stated.

Innovation and 'Make-in-India' Success

To accelerate research and innovation-driven entrepreneurship, NFSU has established the 'Forensic Innovation Council' under the Companies Act and the 'Forensic Innovation Centre' with support from SSIP. The centre provides state-of-the-art laboratory facilities. More than 20 Make-in-India forensic investigation products developed through these initiatives are now being exported to countries such as the United States, Australia, Israel, Singapore, and several European nations. The institution has also achieved the historic distinction of securing specialized patent approvals in both India and the United States.

National Service and Specialized Centres

NFSU has remained at the forefront of national disaster response and complex investigations. Following the tragic Air India Flight-171 crash near Ahmedabad Airport on 12 June 2025, the NFSU team successfully completed the massive task of DNA profiling at remarkable speed to establish the identities of all 265 victims. In addition, the university has established the "Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Testing for Sports Persons" (CoE-NSTS), a first-of-its-kind scientific facility in the country dedicated to nutritional testing and detection of prohibited substances among athletes.

(ANI)