Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh launched the 'NZP Saathi App' and self-ticketing kiosks at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi to enhance visitor experience with smart navigation, thematic tours, and easy UPI-based ticket booking.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh on Sunday launched the 'NZP Saathi App', a smart digital zoo guide, and inaugurated Self-ticketing Kiosks at the National Zoological Park (NZP) in New Delhi, aimed at enhancing visitor experience through smart navigation and easing online ticket booking, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

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He visited an exhibition showcasing creative works prepared by students who participated in the recently concluded Summer Vacation Programme 2026. He appreciated the creativity of the young participants and commended the zoo authorities for organising educational and awareness programmes that foster a deeper understanding of wildlife conservation among students.

The Minister formally launched the 'NZP Saathi App' and inaugurated the self-ticketing kiosks, marking a significant step towards visitor convenience and digital transformation at the National Zoological Park.

NZP Saathi App and Ticketing Kiosks

The 'NZP Saathi App', available on both Android and iOS platforms, features an interactive digital map and smart navigation system that enables visitors to locate animal enclosures, washrooms, buggy points, exits and other facilities. The app also offers thematic tours, including Express Tour, Family Tour, Grand Zoo Tour and personalised 'My Tour' options.

The self-ticketing kiosks will facilitate online ticket booking through UPI-based digital payments with free Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-spot ticket booking.

Minister Reviews Zoo Operations and Animal Welfare

Following the inauguration, the Minister held a meeting with officials and section in-charges to review ongoing initiatives and discuss strategies for the overall enhancement, modernisation and efficient management of the National Zoological Park.

The Minister also inspected the bird houses and reviewed the summer management arrangements for the avian collection. He assessed the enclosure conditions and offered suggestions for further improving animal welfare and habitat management.

During his visit to the Veterinary Hospital, the Minister observed the care being provided to in-house sick animals and held detailed discussions with zoo veterinarians and animal health staff regarding healthcare and management practices.

Later, the Minister visited the lion enclosure and observed the Asiatic lions, Kartik and Karani. He expressed satisfaction with their upkeep and the overall management of the enclosure.

The National Zoological Park remains committed to strengthening conservation education, improving visitor services through technology and ensuring the highest standards of animal care and management.