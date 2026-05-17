Keralam BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekhar slammed the UDF's election victory, claiming it was built on false promises. He vowed to monitor the new government for being 'remote controlled' by 'dangerous forces' like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.

Keralam Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), claiming that they secured a victory in the Assembly Elections based on false promises and fake narratives about political opponents, while vowing to keep a close eye on whether the government is being remote controlled by "forces dangerous to the state".

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UDF Govt 'Remote Controlled' by Dangerous Forces

Criticising the process of choosing the Keralam Chief Minister, the BJP leader told ANI, "The fact that it is being decided by forces like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI is very disturbing. It is an issue that will need to be discussed, will need to be scrutinised, not today, not tomorrow alone, but for the coming months and years. We will have to look at the conduct of this government and see how much of this government is being remote controlled by forces that are very dangerous for our state. Mainstreaming SDPI and forces like Jamaat-e-Islami is not good for our state, not good for any Malayali," he said.

BJP to Adopt 'Zero-Tolerance' Approach

" Chandrashekhar revealed that he has been personally invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the incoming Chief Minister VD Satheesan, but asserted that the BJP is going to follow a "zero-tolerance" approach in the state politics regarding corruption, vote appeasement and dividing of the Malayali community. "The Congress has managed to win this mandate on the back of promises that they have never been able to fulfil, some guarantees, a fake narrative of the CPM and the BJP having a deal, and another fake narrative and misinformation about the FCRA... I will very clearly and confidently say to the incoming Chief Minister, even while we extend our best wishes, that we will have a zero tolerance approach within the assembly and outside the assembly to corruption in the government, appeasement of any community, or any attempt by them to try and divide Malayalis," he stated.

"This morning, I received a call from the Chief Minister designate, VD Satheesan, and he very graciously invited me personally to the swearing-in ceremony on the 18th. I thanked him and extended my best wishes, the party's best wishes, and said that I will certainly be there along with my colleague MLAs and party workers," he said, adding that the elections were viewed as a "mandate for change" as LDF's decade-long rule came to an end.

The Congress-led UDF recently ended the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in Keralam, securing a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)