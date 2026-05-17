Following a High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala complex a temple, security forces conducted a flag march in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Around 1,000 personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order and instill confidence among citizens.

Security Measures Implemented in Dhar

Security forces conducted a flag march in the vicinity of the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the region.

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According to the police, extensive security arrangements have been put in place, including the deployment of a large contingent of security personnel and continuous monitoring of sensitive areas. Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dhar, Vijay Dawar, stated that the continuous flag marches are aimed at instilling confidence among citizens and preventing any untoward incidents. "To maintain peace in the city and ensure that law and order, continuous flag marches are being conducted. A force of around 1,000 personnel has been deployed across various sensitive areas. Police are keeping a constant watch through CCTV surveillance and drones. Any unlawful activity will result in strict action", he said.

Hindu Group Celebrates Verdict

A member of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, Ashok Kumar Jain, on Saturday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex a temple, saying their "long-standing battle" had finally borne fruit and urged the Hindu community to come forward and offer prayers at the site. "Our long-standing battle bore fruit today, and we call on the Hindu society to come and offer prayers," Jain said.

He alleged that restrictions were imposed on Hindu worship during the tenure of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. "We used to offer prayers here every Tuesday, but the Congress state government under Digvijay Singh put restrictions on us and allowed us only once a year on Basant Panchami, while giving the rights to offer Namaz to the Muslims," he said. Jain further claimed that protests and Satyagraha movements were carried out over the issue. He also targeted former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the issue.

High Court Verdict and Aftermath

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj. The court ruled that the disputed site is fundamentally a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty, and quashed the previous ASI order, permitting the Muslim community to offer prayers there on Friday.

The court order said that the Indian government may address the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London. The High Court also asked the State government to consider granting land to the Muslim side for a mosque in Dhar district, in case the respondent moves an application.

Meanwhile, two caveat pleas have been moved in the Supreme Court hours after the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, anticipating that parties from the Muslim side may challenge the verdict before the apex court.