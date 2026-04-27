PM Modi urged West Bengal citizens to vote for the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections' second phase. In audio and written messages, he promised a 'Viksit Bengal', assuring safety, security, and a new record in voter turnout for the state.

Prime Minister Naredra Modi on Monday encouraged the people of West Bengal to cast their votes for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the second phase of Assembly elections 2026, stating that the State will surely set a new record in voting. "My fellow citizens of West Bengal, a golden opportunity lies before you to hoist the flag of the BJP's victory in the festival of democracy. I am confident that on 29th April, you will set a new record in voting. On this historic occasion, I have expressed my sentiments through an audio message," the PM said he stated in an audio message.

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PM Promises 'Viksit Bengal'

Earlier, in a letter addressed to the people of West Bengal, PM Modi said that people seek a developed West Bengal with safety and security to pursue aspirations, underlining that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) can deliver it. "During this election, I observed that for a 'Developed Bengal' (Viksit Bengal), the people seek an open field--a level playing ground--to pursue their aspirations. Our daughters desire an open sky--the freedom to soar--and, above all, they seek security. Every citizen, every family, is now determined to move forward with a singular resolve. There has been enough fear; what is needed now is trust--and what is needed now is the BJP," he wrote.

The Prime Minister reiterated that he will not step back from his responsibility and steer the State towards the path of opportunities and development. "To serve Bengal, and to ensure the safety and security of Bengal--this is my solemn duty. To transform every challenge confronting Bengal into an opportunity is a task that is both my destiny and my responsibility. I will not waver or step back from this responsibility of mine. I give you my assurance: we will all come together to celebrate the joyous occasion of the BJP Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony in Bengal," he added.

Today marked the last day of election campaigning in West Bengal ahead of voting for the second and last phase of elections on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)