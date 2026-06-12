Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed PM Modi's 12-year tenure as a 'historic era,' saying India has transformed rapidly. UP CM Yogi Adityanath echoed this, stating the world now realises India's power and strength since 2014.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years of governance, describing the PM's tenure as a "historic era and a time of transforming India."

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Speaking at a press conference, Saini said that the people of India have witnessed the country's transformation with their own eyes over the past 12 years of PM Modi. "In today's press interaction, we reflect on 12 years of service and good governance of PM Modi, a period during which India has transformed rapidly. We have witnessed changes in our rural landscapes and our cities in these 12 years... The people of the country have witnessed India's transformation with their own eyes over the past 12 years of PM Modi's tenure," he said.

"Every Prime Minister has worked according to their own willpower, strength, and capability. However, in these 12 years of PM Modi's tenure, we have witnessed a historic era, a time of a transforming India, an India advancing at great speed, and an India forging a new identity on the global stage," he added.

Saini on Youth Empowerment and Initiatives

Saini said that PM Modi has "empowered youth", focusing on the employment-oriented initiatives, and mentioned the government schemes to uplift the youth development. "Over the past 12 years, the Prime Minister has rapidly empowered the youth and focused on employment-oriented initiatives. We are all aware of schemes like Start-up India, Skill India, Digital India, and Make in India, the initiatives launched by the PM specifically for the youth," Saini said.

"India has established itself as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world under the leadership of PM Modi... PM Modi has established 1,045 Khelo India Centres and 34 Khelo India State Centres of Excellence across the country. Additionally, 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs have been set up, fostering a culture of scientific thinking, innovation, and research among 1.01 crore students," he added.

Yogi Adityanath Hails 'New India' Under PM Modi

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful 12-year tenure, stating that the country has significantly moved forward since 2014, making the world realise India's power and strength.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yogi Adityanath said, "On June 10, a celebration was organised for the successful journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long tenure. On this occasion, all the world's major heads of state extended congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister and his working style. When the country gets such a popular, miraculous, and visionary leader, the results do not take long to arrive. In the last 12 years, we have seen a changing India."

"The India of 2014 and the India after 2014--today's generation takes pride in being citizens of that new India which has continuously moved forward without stopping, without faltering, without tiring, despite facing numerous challenges in its journey of development. India has made the world realise its power and strength today," he added.

NDA Leaders Congratulate PM

Earlier, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gathered in New Delhi to congratulate PM Modi on completing 4,399 days in office, making him India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in consecutive terms. NDA leaders hailed his tenure, citing development initiatives, governance reforms and welfare programmes implemented over the past 12 years. (ANI)