Four workers were injured on Saturday after a slab of an under-construction bridge over the Ganga River collapsed in Bihar's Samastipur district. The injured workers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Four workers were injured after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Samastipur district on Saturday. The bridge was being built on the Ganga River in the district. According to police, the injured workers have been shifted to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)