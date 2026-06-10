BJP Tamil Nadu Secretary Vinoj P Selvam and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded PM Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling it a historic feat and highlighting progress in defence, economy, and digital infrastructure.

'Historic feat': TN BJP leader lauds PM Modi's 12-year tenure

BJP Tamil Nadu State Secretary Vinoj P Selvam on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, describing the achievement as a historic milestone. Recalling key milestones achieved during the Prime Minister's tenure, Selvam highlighted progress in defence exports, digital payments, fibre-optic connectivity and internet penetration. He also expressed gratitude for having a Prime Minister who, he said, has dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

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Speaking to ANI, Selvam said, "The Prime Minister has completed a record tenure in office, serving the country for over 12 years now. It is a historic feat and nothing short of a landmark achievement for India. Over the last 12 years, defence exports have increased significantly. Digital payments have grown rapidly. The fibre-optic network has expanded, and the number of internet users in the country has reached nearly 95 crore."

He further said, "Across various sectors, whether it is GDP growth or per capita income, the country is moving forward. We are honoured and proud to have a Prime Minister in Narendra Modi, who has dedicated his life entirely to the service of Bharat."

'Country progressed in every field': Union Minister Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office, calling it a landmark moment in India's political and developmental journey. Speaking on the occasion of PM Modi becoming one of India's longest-serving prime ministers, Meghwal said the country had witnessed progress across multiple sectors and an expansion in the scale and reach of government welfare schemes.

"Today is a very special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years as Prime Minister. During these 12 years, the country has progressed in every field. The scale of government schemes has expanded, and the nation's prestige and standing have risen," the Union Law Minister said.

"A Prime Minister who kept the economic pillars sound, increased the size of the economy, and is leading the country toward a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He also kept inflation under control and increased employment opportunities. By conducting operations like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, he increased the honour and respect of India in the country and the world," Meghwal added. (ANI)