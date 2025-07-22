Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health after his sudden resignation. Modi praised Dhankhar’s long service to the country and acknowledged the many important roles he has held in public life.

After Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a short but thoughtful message on social media. He thanked Dhankhar for his service to the country and wished him good health.

PM Modi posted in both Hindi and English, saying:

“Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”

Scroll to load tweet…

This is the first public comment by the Prime Minister since Dhankhar's sudden decision to step down.

Droupadi Murmu accepts Dhankhar's resignation

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation over health concerns. The resignation letter has been sent to Home Ministry.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's long career in public service

Jagdeep Dhankhar has held several important roles during his public life. He began his career as a lawyer and went on to become a Member of Parliament. He later served as the Governor of West Bengal before being elected as the 14th Vice President of India in 2022.

Throughout his term, Dhankhar was known for being strict about rules and speaking up for issues he believed in. Many remember him for raising farmers' concerns and calling for better conduct in Parliament.

Sudden resignation shocks leaders

Dhankhar’s resignation on Monday evening surprised leaders across political parties. He had attended key meetings and even spoke in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day. There was no public sign of illness or any plan to resign.

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar said he was stepping down 'to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice'. He also thanked the President, Prime Minister, and Council of Ministers for their support during his time in office.

Political reactions pouring in

Leaders from both the government and the Opposition have responded to Dhankhar’s resignation. While some, like Prime Minister Modi, have offered good wishes and prayers for his health, others have raised questions about the sudden timing of the decision.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other INDIA bloc members have said the resignation may have deeper political reasons. The discussion around his exit continues to grow.