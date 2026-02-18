PM Narendra Modi wished 'Ramzan Mubarak!' as the holy month is set to begin on Feb 19. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali of the Markazi Chand Committee confirmed the moon sighting and urged people to offer prayers inside mosques.

PM Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing for "peace and prosperity" during the holy month. In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed hopes for togetherness in the holy month. "Ramzan Mubarak! May this auspicious month further the spirit of togetherness in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere," he wrote in the post. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2024160494765166971

Ramadan to Begin on February 19

Meanwhile, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Ramadan has been sighted, and the first roza is set to be observed on Wednesday, February 19. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Qazi-e-Shahr and President of the Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahal, Lucknow, has announced that the moon for the holy month of Ramadan has been sighted on Tuesday. Accordingly, the first day of Ramadan will be observed on Wednesday, February 19.

Speaking to ANI, the Lucknow Eidgah Imam extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the commencement of the holy month. "It has been announced by the Moon Committee that the moon has been sighted in different parts of the country today... Based on this, it is announced that tomorrow, February 19, 2026, will be the first Roza...," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

Call to Pray Inside Mosques

He also urged people to offer prayers on the mosque premises. "Namaz should be offered only inside mosques. Namaz should not be offered on the streets. I appeal to everyone to offer Namaz inside the mosque only," he added.

About the Holy Month

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers. (ANI)