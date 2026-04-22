PM Modi welcomed pilgrims as the Kedarnath Temple opened, calling the Chardham yatra a 'divine celebration of faith.' He highlighted the spiritual significance of the journey and detailed new infrastructural developments for a convenient pilgrimage.

As the doors of Kedarnath Temple open, welcoming the throng of devotees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reflected on the auspiciousness of the occasion.

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In a post on X, the PM extended a heartfelt welcome and best wishes to the devotees. He recognised the Kedarnath Dham and the Chardham yatra as a "divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions."

"Today, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham have been opened for all of us devotees with full rites and rituals. This journey to Kedarnath Dham and the Chardham is a divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions. Through these journeys, we also get glimpses of India's eternal culture," he wrote.

"On the occasion of the commencement of the Chardham Yatra this year, I have expressed my sentiments through a letter to all devotees coming to Uttarakhand. My wish is that Baba Kedar continues to shower his blessings on everyone and make your journeys auspicious. Har-Har Mahadev!" he added. देवभूमि उत्तराखंड की पवित्र धरती पर आज श्री केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट पूरे विधि-विधान के साथ हम सभी श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए गए हैं। केदारनाथ धाम और चारधाम की यह यात्रा हमारी आस्था, एकता और समृद्ध परंपराओं का दिव्य उत्सव है। इन यात्राओं से हमें भारत की सनातन संस्कृति के दर्शन भी… pic.twitter.com/BYQItBsZi4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026

Spiritual and Cultural Significance

The PM also wrote to the devotees on their pilgrimage, and emphasised the religious and spiritual significance of the Chardham (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri), surrounded by the majestic Himalayas and the sacred rivers.

"Badrinath and Kedarnath are not just pilgrimage sites; they are symbols of our ancient culture and traditions. The temples of Badrinath and Kedarnath, located in the Himalayas, are renowned for their spiritual significance and natural beauty. These places have been revered as sacred by devotees for centuries. The Char Dham Yatra, which includes Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is a sacred pilgrimage for Hindus. These four dhams are not only centres of faith but also storehouses of our rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The serene atmosphere of these places, the majestic Himalayas, and the sacred rivers provide a unique spiritual experience to the devotees, the PM wrote in the letter.

Development Works for Pilgrim Convenience

Further, the PM highlighted the ongoing developmental works in Uttarakhand towards safeguarding the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Char Dham, including infrastructural development, increase in temple seating capacity, new pathway construction, access of clean drinking water, cleaning and sanitation, medical facilities, improved security and guide services, among others to make the pilgrimage more convenient for the devotees.

In the midst of the ongoing transformation and development of Uttarakhand, our effort is to preserve the spiritual and cultural heritage of these places while making the pilgrimage more accessible and convenient for devotees. The reconstruction work in Kedarnath and the development of Badrinath are proceeding rapidly.

Key Facilities and Improvements

"Many facilities have been provided for the convenience of devotees in Kedarnath. Some of the major facilities are mentioned below: Increased Seating Capacity: The seating capacity of the temple has been significantly increased to accommodate more devotees at once, allowing more people to attend the prayers and darshan simultaneously.

Better Access and Approach: Roads have been repaired and new pathways have been constructed, making it easier for devotees to reach the temple. This includes improved walking paths and ramps where needed.

Drinking Water and Sanitation: Clean drinking water facilities have been installed at various points, and the number of public toilets has been increased to ensure hygiene and convenience for pilgrims.

Medical Facilities: Emergency medical services, first-aid centers, and basic healthcare facilities have been set up to cater to any health issues pilgrims might face during their journey," the PM wrote.

"Resting Places and Shelters: Several resting sheds and shelters have been built along the pilgrimage route, providing pilgrims with places to rest and take refuge from adverse weather conditions.

Information and Guide Services: Information centers and guide services have been established to assist pilgrims with navigation, temple timings, and other important details, ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

Improved Lighting and Security: Enhanced lighting throughout the temple premises and along the pathways, along with increased security personnel, ensures the safety and comfort of devotees, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Cleaning and Maintenance: Regular cleaning and maintenance drives are being conducted to keep the temple premises and surrounding areas clean and pristine, reflecting the sanctity of the place," he added.

Reiterating commitment to making the pilgrimage memorable and comfortable for the devotees, the PM thanked those involved in the developmental processes and extended heartfelt welcome to all pilgrims to Kedarnath.

"These facilities are just a glimpse of our commitment to making the pilgrimage a memorable and comfortable experience for all. We believe that a smooth and well-supported journey enhances the spiritual experience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all those involved in making these improvements possible. We look forward to welcoming you to the divine abode of Baba Kedar," the PM wrote.

(ANI)