In Murshidabad, PM Modi accused the TMC of planning conspiracies and using AI-generated fake videos ahead of the West Bengal polls. He alleged the party shields perpetrators of communal violence and seeks to form a 'government of infiltrators'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked Trinamool Congress, alleging that it will "resort to conspiracies" as elections draw close and urged people not to fall "victim to lies".

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"As the elections draw closer, the Trinamool has begun to perceive their defeat as inevitable; consequently, in the days ahead, they will resort to conspiracies. A similar ploy was recently executed in Assam, and the same was done in Puducherry," PM Modi said in a rally here. "They will attempt to spread falsehoods by creating fake videos using Artificial Intelligence. We must not fall victim to such lies," he added.

Modi Accuses TMC of Appeasement and Shielding Attackers

He alleged that perpetrators of communal incidents remain undeterred because "they know the TMC will shield them".

"In Bengal, the TMC rose to power by rallying behind the slogan of 'Ma Mati Manush'; however, the party now seeks to establish a government of infiltrators, powered by the votes of those very infiltrators... The people of Bengal, united in purpose, must collectively ensure that the TMC is prevented from forming such a government of infiltrators," he said

"Stone-pelting incidents marred the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal; yet, the attackers remain undeterred, for they know full well that the TMC stands ready to shield them.... It is by invoking the name of these very infiltrators that the TMC openly issues threats against the majority community of Bengal...", he alleged.

BJP's Commitment to Bengal's Development

He reiterated commitment to implement 7th pay recommendations. "When the report of the 8th Commission is released under the BJP government, the employees of Bengal will not be deprived of its benefits either... Bengal's development is the BJP's commitment," he said.

West Bengal will go to polls on April 23 and 29 with the results set for May 4. (ANI)