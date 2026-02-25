Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former DGP Vikram Singh condemned the Youth Congress protest at the India AI Impact Summit, saying it tarnished India's image. In response, Congress and NSUI protested the arrest of leader Uday Bhanu Chib.

Protest Condemned for Tarnishing National Image

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Wednesday criticised the recent protest by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit, stating that the incident at a prestigious national event has negatively impacted the country's global reputation. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while speaking to ANI, said, "The AI Summit was a national event, and such a condemnable incident at a national event has tarnished the image of the entire country. The country cannot be proud of any of the conduct they have displayed. It does not suit them to glorify those who committed such a misdeed."

Earlier today, Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh termed the recent Youth Congress 'shirtless' protest at Bharat Mandapam during India AI Impact Summit "shameful, condemnable and punishable," calling for strict action in the case. Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that the Youth Congress workers involved in the protest did not have permission and entered by carrying a QR code. "What happened at the AI Summit was shameful, condemnable and punishable. The Youth Congress workers did not take any permission. You got yourself registered by carrying a QR code," Singh alleged.

Congress Protests Arrest of Youth Leader

On the other hand, Congress workers on Tuesday held protests in several states against the arrest of Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, who was sent into a four-day police custody in connection with the AI Impact Summit protest.

NSUI Defends Peaceful Protest

National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, protested in the national capital against the arrests of the IYC workers. Newly appointed NSUI President Vinod Jhakar said, "Uday Bhanu Chib has been arrested, and this is undemocratic. IYC workers protested peacefully; they did not resort to violence, nor were they carrying any weapons. On the other hand, a university claimed a robot was built by them, while it was known through a Chinese social media handle that it was actually bought from China. We are peacefully protesting at the IYC office against the arbitrary arrests of our leaders. We will protest across the nation till they are released." (ANI)