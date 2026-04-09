PM Narendra Modi urged voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry to vote in large numbers for the Assembly elections. He made a special appeal to youth and women to participate enthusiastically and strengthen the democratic process in their states.

As voting commences for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters across the three states to vote in large numbers and participate enthusiastically in the democratic process. He also did special appeal to youth and women to play an active role in shaping the future of their states.

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PM's Appeal to Kerala Voters

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. Record participation will add vigour to Keralam's democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers."

Calling upon the people of Keralam to vote in large numbers in the 2026 Assembly elections. Record participation will add vigour to Keralam’s democratic spirit. I particularly request the youth and women of the state to step forward and vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026

Over 2.6 crore electors will rush to poll stations to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 assembly constituencies in Keralam and elect its 140-member Legislative Assembly in a high-stakes battle between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Call for Enthusiastic Participation in Assam

"As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state's youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty," he wrote in another post on X.

As polling begins for the Assam Assembly elections 2026, I appeal to the people of Assam to exercise their franchise in large numbers. I hope that the state’s youth and women voters participate enthusiastically and make this election a celebration of democracy and public duty. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly. There are 722 candidates in the fray.

Puducherry Urged to Vote in Record Numbers

"As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry," PM wrote in another post.

As the Puducherry Assembly elections commence, I urge every voter to come out and participate in record numbers. I especially appeal to our youth and to women voters to strengthen the process of democracy. Every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2026

Puducherry has a total of 10,14,070 electors who are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the 30-member Legislative Assembly. The electorate comprises 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the Third gender category. Out of this, 24,156 voters belong to the age group of 18-19 years, while 6,034 voters belong to the senior citizen category (aged 85 and above). (ANI)