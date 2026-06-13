A cashier, Janki Das, was shot dead at a medical store in Chandigarh's Sector 11. SSP Sumer Pratap Singh stated that two masked individuals fired 13 rounds before fleeing with an accomplice on a motorcycle. Police are investigating.

Multiple rounds of bullets were fired by unidentified people at a medical store in Chandigarh Sector 11 on Saturday, resulting in the death of a cashier who succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to a hospital. Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team reached the medical store, and the police personnel promptly reached the spot for investigation.

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SSP Details the Attack

Speaking with ANI, SSP Sumer Pratap Singh said that 13 rounds were fired by two masked individuals at the cashier, named Janki Das, in the shop. The perpetrators fled the scene through an accomplice waiting outside the shop for them. "This incident took place today at 2:30 PM. Two masked individuals arrived at the shop here. They launched a barrage of gunfire at the shop's employee, Janki Das, and subsequently managed to flee the scene. An accomplice was waiting outside on a motorcycle, and all three of them escaped together. The shop owner hadn't received any threats before this. He (Janki Das) has passed away. A total of thirteen rounds were fired. This individual was a resident of Dhanas and worked as a cashier at the shop. The person on the motorcycle did not come inside. He was standing outside," the SSP said.

Investigation Underway

He added that the investigation is ongoing and the police have obtained all relevant information, including the CCTV footage. "The investigation is currently at a very preliminary stage. We are exploring every possibility. We are obtaining CCTV footage and gathering information about him. We have initiated roadblocks across the city, and we are making every effort to catch them," he stated.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway. (ANI)