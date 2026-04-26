In the 133rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Narendra Modi urged citizens to actively participate in the digital Census 2027, calling it a 'shared responsibility' and highlighting its new self-enumeration feature for improved accessibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming Census 2027, calling it a "shared responsibility of all", and appealed to people to make the exercise a success while highlighting its digital framework and improved accessibility during the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

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PM Modi's 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation saw citizens from various corners addressing their questions and suggestions to the prime minister. Describing the census as the world's largest population exercise, PM Modi highlighted its digital transformation, enhanced public participation through self-enumeration, and its crucial role in strengthening governance and policy-making.

PM Modi on Digital Census 2027

Speaking about the census, the Prime Minister said, "At present, an important campaign is going on in our country and it is important for every Indian to know about it. This is the Census campaign, the largest census exercise in the world. Those who have gone through this process before will find this time's experience different. Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital mediums."

Self-Enumeration Made Easy

He further highlighted the introduction of self-enumeration, stating that the process has been simplified to encourage wider participation from citizens. "This time, your participation in the Census has also been made easier. You can also enter your information by yourself. This facility will be available to you 15 days before the staff visits your home. You can fill in your details at a time that is convenient for you. Once you complete the process, you will receive a special ID. This ID will be sent to your mobile or email. Later, when the staff member visits your home, you can show this ID to verify your details," PM Modi added.

Providing an update on the ongoing process, Modi said, "In states where self-enumeration has been completed, the process of house listing by census staff has also begun. So far, the house listing work for around 12 million families has already been completed."

A 'Shared Responsibility'

Calling it a collective responsibility, he emphasised that the census is not merely a government exercise but a shared responsibility of every citizen. "The Census of the country is not just a government task; it is a shared responsibility of all of us. Your participation is very important. The information you provide is completely safe and kept confidential. It is protected with strong digital security. Let us all come together and take part in this process. Let us make Census 2027 a success," the prime minister added.

The Census 2027 will be the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marking a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Other Highlights from 'Mann Ki Baat'

Beyond the census, the Prime Minister also touched upon a wide range of themes, including education, innovation, environment, heritage, and India's growing global achievements. He urged schoolchildren to utilise their holidays productively. "This is also vacation time for school children. I urge them to enjoy their holidays to the fullest and try to learn something new," he said, while recalling that the month of May also commemorates the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Education and Youth Achievements

Further, he also lauded the performance of Indian students at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad held in Bordeaux. "This was a major competition for schoolgirls with a keen interest in mathematics. It's one of the most prestigious competitions in the world. Our daughters performed their best ever in this Olympiad. I'm very proud of this talented team, which included Shreya Mundhra from Mumbai, Sanjana Chacko from Thiruvananthapuram, Shivani Bharat Kumar from Chennai, and Shrimoyee Bera from Kolkata. Our team ranked sixth in the world. Shreya made history by winning the gold medal, Sanjana won the silver, and Shivani won the bronze medal," PM Modi added.

Environment and Biodiversity Efforts

He also highlighted environmental and biodiversity efforts, mentioning the revival of species like the Great Indian Bustard and blackbucks, as well as the seasonal arrival of flamingos in the Rann of Kutch. He noted human-animal conflict challenges in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, where elephants approach villages during harvest season.

India's Strides in Clean Energy

On clean energy, the Prime Minister emphasised India's progress in wind energy, stating, "Today I want to talk about a power that is invisible, but without which our lives cannot last even a moment. This is our wind power. India has recently achieved a major milestone in wind energy. Today India ranks fourth in the world in wind energy capacity." He also recalled witnessing developments in nuclear energy, including the Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieving criticality, marking a significant milestone in India's energy sector.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the importance of citizen participation in nation-building initiatives and celebrating India's achievements across sectors. (ANI)