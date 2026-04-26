PM Narendra Modi, in his Mann ki Baat, urged citizens to visit the 'Abhilekh Patal' website. The portal by the National Archives of India has over 200 million digitised documents, including ancient manuscripts and historical letters.

Seventh century Gilgit manuscripts written on Bhoj Patra, an eighth-century text, 'Siribhoovalay' and some important letters related to Rani Lakshmibai were among the various ancient texts present in the database of the National Archives of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while urging people to visit the 'Abhilekh Patal' website to get what he described as a "wonderful experience" of the country's history.

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Explore India's History on 'Abhilekh Patal'

In his monthly Mann ki Baat program, PM Modi reflected on the unique database shared by the National Archives of India on the special portal, which comprises over 200 million digitised documents related to India's patriots, along with ancient manuscripts and texts. "Just a few days ago, the National Archives of India shared a unique database on a special portal. This organisation has digitised and made public over 200 million invaluable documents. Some of these are very interesting, 7th-century Gilgit manuscripts written on birch bark. Here, you will also find an interesting 8th-century text, Shri Bhuvalaya. This text, based on numbers, is in the form of a grid. You can also view some important letters related to Rani Lakshmibai. These reveal some of the decisions she made in 1857, which reflect her bravery," he said. "For those who are great admirers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, there are many documents related to Netaji's life, the Azad Hind Fauj, and his speeches. You will also find many documents related to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. These include important information related to the founding of BHU and the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan. Many unique documents related to our Constituent Assembly are also available here. I urge you all to visit www.abhilekh-patal.in . It will give you a wonderful experience of our history," he added.

Abhilekh is a Sanskrit term used in India for records since ancient times and Patal is a Sanskrit word meaning a board, platform, or a surface. A combination of both these words has been adopted as an acronym for Portal for Access to Archives and Learning.

Tributes to Tagore, 1857 Patriots

Meanwhile in his Mann ki Baat address today, the Prime Minister also emphasised the contributions by Rabindranath Tagore ahead of his birth anniversary and Pochchishe Boishakh on May 9. Reminiscing about his visits to Shantiniketan, PM Modi paid homage to Tagore. "My dear countrymen, this month, many parts of the country celebrated numerous festivals, including the New Year. A few days later, on May 9th, on the occasion of Pochchishe Boishakh, we will celebrate Gurudev Tagore's birth anniversary. Gurudev was a multifaceted personality. He was not only a great writer and thinker, but also shaped many renowned institutions. Gurudev Tagore advocated for industries that provided sustainable employment and fostered the welfare of villages. The influence of his Rabindra Sangeet continues worldwide. My visits to Shantiniketan were unforgettable. This is the institution he nurtured and nurtured with complete dedication. Once again, my humble tribute to him," he stated.

Further noting the momentous occasions in the month of May, the PM paid tribute to all patriots as the anniversary of the First War of Independence of 1857 approaches. "The month of May also reminds us of the First War of Independence of 1857. I salute all the brave sons of Mother India who awakened the spirit of patriotism among the people," he said. (ANI)