Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu reviewed a fuel crisis where 421 outlets shut due to supply issues and panic buying. Despite a 10% supply increase, sales surged over 50%, causing shortages. The Centre has assured adequate stocks nationwide.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed the situation arising out of the temporary closure of petrol bunks in the state due to reported shortages of petrol and diesel.

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Before departing from Mumbai to Amaravati this morning, the CM Naidu held a teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and other senior officials.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), officials briefed the CM on the district-wise situation. Out of a total of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut temporarily due to supply constraints.

Panic Buying Worsens Situation

Officials also noted that although fuel supply has increased by nearly 10 per cent compared to earlier levels, panic buying has led to a heavy rush at several petrol stations.

Officials explained that under normal circumstances, daily sales are around 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel. However, due to concerns over shortages, demand has surged sharply. On Saturday alone, sales reached 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel.

With sales increasing by over 50% compared to normal levels, stocks at fuel stations are getting depleted quickly. Despite increased supply, panic buying has resulted in long queues and inconvenience for consumers.

CM Directs Officials to Implement Action Plan

Officials also noted that in the aquaculture sector, fuel is often purchased in drums, which creates additional supply challenges.

The CM directed district collectors and fisheries department officials to immediately implement an action plan to address this issue. He further instructed officials to submit a report by evening detailing the measures taken by various government departments and the progress in resolving the problem.

Centre Assures Adequate Fuel Supply

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday said the government has ensured "100% supply" of domestic LPG, PNG and CNG, while urging citizens to avoid panic buying amid the evolving West Asia situation.

In a detailed update on key sectors, the ministry said, "Despite the ongoing geopolitical situation, the Government has ensured that 100% supply is being made to Domestic LPG, Domestic PNG and CNG (Transport)."

It added that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel across the country, and "regular retail prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets."

This comes against the backdrop of concerns linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.

The government urged citizens to remain calm, stating, "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability." (ANI)