PM Modi launched India's MANAV Vision for AI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. He detailed the human-centric framework (Moral, Accountable, National sovereignty, Accessible, Valid) for ethical, inclusive, and accountable AI governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled India's comprehensive "MANAV Vision" for artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, outlining a human-centric framework for ethical, accountable and inclusive AI governance. Addressing delegates at the summit in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human."

Explaining the 'MANAV' Vision

Explaining the acronym, he said, "'M' stands for moral and ethical systems - AI should be based on ethical guidance. 'A' stands for accountable governance, meaning transparent rules and robust oversight. 'N' stands for national sovereignty - whose data, his right. 'A' stands for accessible and inclusive - AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. 'V' stands for valid and legitimate - AI should be lawful and verifiable."

Guiding Global Welfare and Ensuring Safeguards

PM Modi asserted that the MANAV Vision would serve as a guiding framework for the global AI ecosystem. "This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," he said.

Highlighting concerns around emerging risks, the Prime Minister stressed the need for stronger safeguards, particularly for children. "We have to be more cautious regarding children's safety. The AI space should also be child safe and family guided," he said.

Furthermore, PM Modi said the vision reflects the changing technological landscape. "We are entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve," he said.

India's Role and Call for Collaboration

Asserting India's growing capabilities in the sector, he added, "India sees a strong future in AI. We have the talent, energy capacity and policy clarity."

Domestic Innovations Unveiled

The Prime Minister also announced new domestic innovations at the summit. "I am pleased to inform you all that at this summit, three Indian companies have launched their AI models and apps. These models showcase the talent of our youth," he said.

Inviting global collaboration, PM Modi urged technology leaders and innovators to partner with India. "I invite you all to design and develop in India, deliver to the world, humanity," he said.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. (ANI)