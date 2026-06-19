Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says PM Modi told US President Trump that civilian sailors are not soldiers and shouldn't be targets in war. Modi raised the issue of Indian seafarers' safety during their bilateral meeting at the G7 Summit.

PM Modi Raises Sailor Safety with Trump

Congress MP and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's concerns to US President Donald Trump regarding the safety of civilian sailors amid ongoing conflicts, stressing that commercial seafarers should not become targets during wartime.

Speaking on the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Tharoor said the Prime Minister made India's position clear in both public and private discussions with the US President.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the President. It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message Mr. Modi conveyed," Tharoor said.

Highlighting India's concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers, he added, "Beyond the general concern, we have Indian sailors on Indian-flagged vessels and others. If they are violating your blockade, find some other way of stopping them, but do not kill people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday for the first time in 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit held in Evian, France. The Prime Minister raised concerns about the security of Indian seafarers operating not only near the Strait of Hormuz but also in the entire Gulf region.

President Trump, meanwhile, described the Indian leader as a "good-looking guy" and a "tough negotiator." PM Modi noted that "lakhs of Indians are working as seafarers" and stressed that their safety remains a key priority amid ongoing developments in West Asia.

Tharoor on US-Iran Peace MoU

Commenting on the US-Iran peace Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tharoor welcomed the development but cautioned that its success would depend on implementation and a formal agreement. "Everything will depend on implementation. The 10 to 12 points in the MoU seem to cover enough ground for both sides. This is just an MoU at the moment; we need a formal, comprehensive agreement. There could still be a 'slip between the cup and the lip,' but I believe we have a good beginning," he said.

The Iran-US Memorandum of Understanding is a 14-point diplomatic framework signed to permanently terminate military hostilities, extend a ceasefire, and reopen maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Brokered to halt active conflict, it sets a 60-day window for both nations to negotiate a comprehensive peace settlement.

On Israel's Concerns

On Israel's unhappiness regarding the proposed peace deal, Tharoor said all stakeholders must take a balanced approach and recognise the wider impact of the conflict on the international community. "They have to be reasonable and understand that their security interests cannot dominate the entire world. Look at how many countries have suffered because of this war, which was fought essentially due to Israeli security interests. We respect Israel and want to see it survive as a state, but others also have a right to live in peace," the Congress leader said.