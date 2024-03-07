PM Modi to watch massive live firing demo at Pokhran on March 12

India's triservices will conduct a large-scale integrated manoeuver and firepower exercise at Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan on March 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will witness the live demonstration of India's indigenous defence platforms and equipment

India’s triservices, including Army, Navy and Air Force will be conducting a large-scale integrated manoeuver and firepower exercise on March 12 at Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be witnessing the live firing manoeuver demonstration from India’s indigenous defence platforms, weapons and equipment.

Also Read: INS Kolkata comes to Barbados-flagged bulk carrier's rescue in Gulf of Aden (PHOTOS)

The aim of the exercise is to showcase the successful implementation of the Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector. In 2023, the defence ministry inked a total of 150 contracts for the procurement of defence items with the domestic industries to give a fillip to the initiative.

During the manoeuvres, around 60 defence weapons systems will be demonstrated during the one-day wargame in the deserts. The defence products which will be demonstrated include Tejas fighters, LCH Prachand, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash anti-aircraft missile systems, Swati artillery reconnaissance stations, Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Pinaka multiple launch rocket systems and other weapons.

Last month, the Indian Air Force conducted its mega air exercise “Vayu Shakti” in the same range. In a stunning display of military prowess, the IAF displayed its latest arsenal during the war game. Among the highlights were the debut appearances of France-origin Rafale fighter aircraft, the indigenous light combat helicopter Prachand, and the US-made Apache assault chopper and Chinook.

The exercise, held on Saturday, showcased the IAF's offensive capabilities with thunderous explosions and applause reverberating through the city of Jaisalmer, situated close to the Pakistan border. Frontline fighter aircraft, including Rafale, LCA Tejas, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, and Jaguar, were deployed to demonstrate precision attacks on simulated enemy targets both on the ground and in the air.



Recently, Rajnath Singh stated that India's defence production is expected to touch Rs 3 lakh crore by 2028-29 with weapons exports topping Rs 50,000 crore.

Also Read: Why INS Jatayu, India's second base in the Arabian Sea, will be a force multiplier