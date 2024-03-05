Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Explained: Why INS Jatayu, India's second base in the Arabian Sea, will be a force multiplier

    India is set to commission INS Jatayu at Minicoy islands in Lakshadweep, aiming to strengthen its maritime infrastructure amidst geopolitical shifts in the Indian Ocean Region. This move comes amidst the Maldives government's tilt towards China, prompting India to bolster its presence strategically

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 9:14 PM IST

    New Delhi: In what can be seen as India recalibrating its geopolitical strategy in the wake of the Mohamed Muizzu government in Maldives tilting towards China, the Indian Navy will be commissioning INS Jatayu at the Minicoy islands in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep to further bolster its maritime infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region. Situated at the southernmost end of the Lakshadweep archipelago in the Arabian Sea, the distance between Minicoy Island and the Maldives’ Thuraakunu is just 70 nautical miles.

    INS Jatayu’s induction assumes significance amid the ongoing tussle between New Delhi and Male ever since Muizzu assumed the presidency of the atoll nation in October 2023. Known for his pro-China stand, Muizzu dethroned his rival, considered as close to New Delhi, on the anti-India plank. 

    Being at the pivotal position and India’s fillip to enhance military infrastructure in Lakshadweep, the naval base at the Minicoy islands would emerge as a vital defence installation that can counter maritime security threats and secure sea lanes of communications (SLOCs).

    Why INS Jatayu’s Presence Matters

    Asianet Newsable talked to several maritime experts on the changing dynamics in the region. Captain Sarabjit Singh Parmar (Retd), a distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India (USI) said: “INS Jatayu is what the Indian Navy calls a base depot ship. It will provide the necessary logistics and administrative support for operational units as required.”

    "The depot ship will also enhance interface with the local population and civil administration, which is important in both peace and conflict,” the former Indian Navy officer said.

    "INS Jatayu is the second naval base in the islands which highlights the importance of establishing a naval base with a focus on enhancing maritime security,” he added.

    Maritime Security Scholar Dr Pooja Bhatt said: "INS Jatayu as the second base in the Arabian Sea will act as a force multiplier for Indian military presence as well as for its commitments to security infrastructures in the region such as disaster response."

    Ever since he came into power, Muizzu took a slew of anti-India measures, including asking to withdraw Indian military personnel by May 10, who are there for maintenance of helicopters and Dornier that India had gifted to the tiny island nation. 

    “It might also reduce India's dependence on other countries that are uncomfortable with military presence on their lands while expanding and strengthening its maritime operability in the region,” Pooja Bhatt said.

    The Indian Navy said that the basing of an independent naval unit with requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands. 

    The base will enhance the operational reach and facilitate the Indian Navy’s operational effort towards Anti-Piracy and Anti-Narcotics Operations in the Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy’s capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland. Prior to this, Lakshadweep also had INS Dweeprakshak naval base in Kavaratti which consolidates India's maritime presence in the region.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 9:54 PM IST
