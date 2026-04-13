PM Narendra Modi will visit UP and Uttarakhand on April 14 to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The Rs 12,000 crore, 213 km project will reduce travel time to 2.5 hours and features significant wildlife protection measures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will visit Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on April 14, his office said in a statement.

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PM's Itinerary

At around 11:15 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to undertake a review of the Wildlife Corridor on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. At around 11:40 AM, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Thereafter, at around 12:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor at a public function in Dehradun and will also address the gathering on the occasion, as per the PMO.

About the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

The 213 km long six-lane access-controlled Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been developed at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours, the statement said.

Implementation of the project also includes the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), four major bridges and 12 wayside amenities to enable seamless high-speed connectivity.

The corridor is equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience for commuters, the statement said.

Wildlife Protection Features

Keeping in view the ecological sensitivity, rich biodiversity and wildlife in the region, the corridor has been designed with several features aimed at significantly reducing man-animal conflict.

To ensure the free movement of wild animals, the project incorporates several dedicated wildlife protection features. These include a 12 km long wildlife elevated corridor, which is one of the longest in Asia. The corridor also includes eight animal passes, two elephant underpasses of 200 metres each, and a 370 metre long tunnel near the Daat Kali temple, his office said.

Strengthening Regional Growth

The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will play a pivotal role in strengthening regional economic growth by enhancing connectivity between major tourism and economic centres as well as opening new avenues for trade and development across the region.

The project reflects the vision of the Prime Minister to develop next-generation infrastructure that combines high-speed connectivity with environmental sustainability and improved quality of life for citizens, as per PMO. (ANI)