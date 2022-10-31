Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Morbi in Gujarat on Nov 1 where bridge collapse killed over 140; check details

    According to reports, nearly 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending them crashing into the river below.

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday (November 1) visit Morbi in Gujarat where at least 134 people were killed when a suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river. The Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced that PM Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon.

    Rescue operations were in full swing at Morbi, around 300 km from Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, with teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joining local personnel in the effort.

    PM Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, paid tributes to those who died in Sunday's bridge collapse.

    "I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy," the prime minister said as he got emotional. Troupes from across the country had come to Kevadia to perform traditional dances, but the programme was cancelled due to the present circumstances, he said.

    According to reports, nearly 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending them crashing into the river below.

    Many people were performing Chhath puja rituals on the 150-year-old bridge, located 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
