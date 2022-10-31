Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country

    Over 170 people have been rescued so far and many are still missing after nearly 150-year-old Morbi bridge collapsed in Gujarat. This incident is one of the worst accidents in India in recent years.

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    At least 141 people were killed as the suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening. The nearly 150-year-old bridge was overloaded and collapsed after one of the supporting cables reportedly snapped, sending hundreds into the Machchhu river below.

    With this, a revisit to such fatal accidents in the country seems to be necessary, perhaps to understand better where we are going wrong.

    India, in the last few years, witnessed several such incidents that not only shook the stability of the Nation, rather it also had spread fear among the people.

    Also read: 'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    While some of these incidents led to the death of construction workers, it also ended with the killing of hundreds of civilians.

    Here's a look at all major incidents of flyover and bridge collapses that happened across India in the last 10 years. A revisit is required perhaps to understand better where we are going wrong.

    Uttarakhand bridge collapse, 2012:

    In March, 2012, Uttarakhand's Pauri district witnessed a tragic incident after the collapse of an under-construction bridge where six people got killed and 18 others injured. The bridge over Alkananda river fell down when the labourers were working there.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    However, it is reported that the reason for the bridge collapse could not be found immediately. Vijay Bahuguna, the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, wanted to look into the reasons of the collapse. However, nothing much came out of it.

    Gujarat flyover bridge collapse, 2014:

    As many as 10 labourers were killed and six others injured when an under-construction flyover bridge in Surat collapsed in June, 2014. The collapsed flyover was a cable-wire bridge connecting Parle point area to Adajan near Tapi river.

    Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Taking cognizance of the incident, Surat Police booked as many as 18 people for culpable homicide including three engineers who were part of the bridge department of city municipal corporation. In its investigation, the Police found that both the design and the material used for the constructions were responsible for the collapse.

    Kolkata flyover collapse, 2016:

    On March 31, 2016, one of the most fatal flyover collapses shook the veins of the city of joy – Kolkata. The falling down of Vivekananda Road flyover immediately took away 28 lives leaving more than 100 injured.

    IVRCL, a Hyderabad-based company was given the responsibility of constructing the 2 km long flyover. However, it went through several delays. One of the representative officials of the company told the reporters that the collapse was an 'Act of God' and denied any responsibility.

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family member

    Goa River Bridge collapse, 2017:

    In May 2017, a Portuguese era bridge at Curchorem village in Goa collapsed and killed at least 2 people while several went missing.

    The footbridge over Sanvordem river was not in a good condition either. It fell down when state fire and emergency service was working to rescue a man who jumped into the river possibly in a suicide attempt.

    Varanasi flyover crash, 2018:

    In 2018, Varanasi witnessed one of the most tragic flyover crashes in recent times. A part of a flyover over the road that leads to Varanasi-Allahabad highway crashed down killing at least 18 people and injuring several others.

    It is reportedly said that the portion of the flyover that collapsed was built by a state-run cooperation. Several mini buses, two wheelers and cars reportedly came under the debris of the bridge that survived only three months after being inaugurated.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi electricity subsidy October 31 is the last day to avail it here is how to apply last minute gcw

    Delhi electricity subsidy: October 31 is the last day to avail it; here's how to apply last minute

    Alpassi Arattu Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why AJR

    Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Airport to halt flight services for 5 hours on November 1; here's why

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor - adt

    Supreme Court bans two-finger test, says it re-traumatises rape survivor

    Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse gcw

    'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life' - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi expresses condolences to families, says 'Never experienced such pain in life'

    Recent Stories

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Credit for my success goes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar' - Arshdeep Singh

    football epl 'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham snt

    'Well done lads': Cristiano Ronaldo applauds Man United teammates after crucial win over West Ham

    Delhi electricity subsidy October 31 is the last day to avail it here is how to apply last minute gcw

    Delhi electricity subsidy: October 31 is the last day to avail it; here's how to apply last minute

    WhatsApp introduces Call Link know what it is how to use this feature more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon