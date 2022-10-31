Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country

Over 170 people have been rescued so far and many are still missing after nearly 150-year-old Morbi bridge collapsed in Gujarat. This incident is one of the worst accidents in India in recent years.

At least 141 people were killed as the suspension bridge at Morbi in Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening. The nearly 150-year-old bridge was overloaded and collapsed after one of the supporting cables reportedly snapped, sending hundreds into the Machchhu river below.

With this, a revisit to such fatal accidents in the country seems to be necessary, perhaps to understand better where we are going wrong.

India, in the last few years, witnessed several such incidents that not only shook the stability of the Nation, rather it also had spread fear among the people.

While some of these incidents led to the death of construction workers, it also ended with the killing of hundreds of civilians.

Here's a look at all major incidents of flyover and bridge collapses that happened across India in the last 10 years. A revisit is required perhaps to understand better where we are going wrong.

Uttarakhand bridge collapse, 2012:

In March, 2012, Uttarakhand's Pauri district witnessed a tragic incident after the collapse of an under-construction bridge where six people got killed and 18 others injured. The bridge over Alkananda river fell down when the labourers were working there.

However, it is reported that the reason for the bridge collapse could not be found immediately. Vijay Bahuguna, the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, wanted to look into the reasons of the collapse. However, nothing much came out of it.

Gujarat flyover bridge collapse, 2014:

As many as 10 labourers were killed and six others injured when an under-construction flyover bridge in Surat collapsed in June, 2014. The collapsed flyover was a cable-wire bridge connecting Parle point area to Adajan near Tapi river.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Surat Police booked as many as 18 people for culpable homicide including three engineers who were part of the bridge department of city municipal corporation. In its investigation, the Police found that both the design and the material used for the constructions were responsible for the collapse.

Kolkata flyover collapse, 2016:

On March 31, 2016, one of the most fatal flyover collapses shook the veins of the city of joy – Kolkata. The falling down of Vivekananda Road flyover immediately took away 28 lives leaving more than 100 injured.

IVRCL, a Hyderabad-based company was given the responsibility of constructing the 2 km long flyover. However, it went through several delays. One of the representative officials of the company told the reporters that the collapse was an 'Act of God' and denied any responsibility.

Goa River Bridge collapse, 2017:

In May 2017, a Portuguese era bridge at Curchorem village in Goa collapsed and killed at least 2 people while several went missing.

The footbridge over Sanvordem river was not in a good condition either. It fell down when state fire and emergency service was working to rescue a man who jumped into the river possibly in a suicide attempt.

Varanasi flyover crash, 2018:

In 2018, Varanasi witnessed one of the most tragic flyover crashes in recent times. A part of a flyover over the road that leads to Varanasi-Allahabad highway crashed down killing at least 18 people and injuring several others.

It is reportedly said that the portion of the flyover that collapsed was built by a state-run cooperation. Several mini buses, two wheelers and cars reportedly came under the debris of the bridge that survived only three months after being inaugurated.