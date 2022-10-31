'Subramanian Swamy not a private citizen...' Delhi High Court raps Centre over failure to provide security

The High Court rejected the argument by Centre which stated that arrangements could not be made because personnel were engaged in management of security across the city during the festive season. However, the court said to the Centre to refrain from such excuses.

The Delhi High Court on Monday (October 31) questioned the central government and said that Subramanian Swamy, the former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament is not a common citizen, but a person who has been given Z category security by the Government of India.

It also questioned how the Centre is planning security at the private residence as the fact is that they are yet to create any infrastructure for security personnel to stay.

The High Court has rejected the argument by Centre which stated that arrangements could not be made because personnel were engaged in management of security across the city during the festive season. However, the court said to the Centre to refrain from such excuses.

The Court also questioned if they have withdrawn security cover from him and placed them to manage security during festivals?

Meanwhile, Justice Yashwant Varma has granted three days' time to the Centre to revert back with a valid response explaining the arrangements for the veteran BJP leader's security concerns.

The Court order said that although the affidavit has been tendered on behalf of Respondent on the assertion that the September 14, 2022 order has not been complied with and security arrangements have not been made.

The Court said that the learned ASG has prayed for time to file a better and comprehensive affidavit in order to assure that security concerns will be met. Let that be done in three day.

The Court will now hear the matter on November 3.

The Court was informed by the Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, who appeared for Swamy, that despite a categorical assurance given by the Centre, no one even visited Swamy’s private residence to check the needful.