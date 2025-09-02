Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line under the Act East Policy, with a possible visit to Manipur later, officials said.

Railway link under Act East Policy

The new railway line is 51.38 kilometres long and is part of the Centre’s Act East Policy, which seeks to improve connectivity and trade in the Northeast. Once opened, the line will connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl with the rest of India through Silchar in Assam. Officials said the project is expected to give a big boost to regional trade, tourism, and ease of travel for people living in remote areas.

PM Modi's possible visit to Manipur

After his programme in Mizoram, PM Modi is expected to travel to Manipur. This would be his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out there in May 2023. While Mizoram officials said they had received inputs about the Manipur leg of the visit, officials in Imphal said they could not confirm it yet. Security and administrative agencies are on alert in case the visit is finalised, as it would hold strong political and symbolic significance for the region.

PM Modi's SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a four-day visit to Japan and China on September 1, returning to New Delhi after a series of high-profile engagements that he described as 'productive'. His trip included participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where he emphasised India’s position on global security issues. In his remarks at the summit, Modi underlined three central pillars for cooperation under the SCO framework: Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Stressing that peace and stability are essential for progress, he urged member countries to adopt a decisive approach in tackling terrorism in all its forms. Modi called for stronger global coordination against terror financing and radicalisation, noting that terrorism must be confronted without double standards.

<br>He thanked SCO countries for expressing solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, highlighting the need to hold accountable those who shelter or support cross-border terrorism. Modi also conveyed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the government, and the people of China for successfully hosting the summit. At the conclusion of the gathering, member nations adopted the Tianjin Declaration. The Prime Minister also congratulated Kyrgyzstan for assuming the next SCO presidency and reaffirmed India's commitment to constructive cooperation within the grouping.</p><h2><strong>Jairam Ramesh targets PM Modi over Manipur and China Policy</strong></h2><p>Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on August 29 launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising his visits to Japan and China while allegedly ignoring the ongoing crisis in Manipur. In a post on X, Ramesh said that the Prime Minister had 'washed his hands off' the violence-hit state, where people have been waiting for his visit since May 2023. He accused Modi of refusing to meet victims, local leaders, or civil society groups and blamed the Union Home Minister for mishandling the situation, calling Manipur a 'tragic testimony' of government failure. </p><p>Ramesh also targeted PM Modi's approach to China, claiming India was being forced to 'normalise ties on China's terms', even as Beijing deepens its partnership with Pakistan. He recalled PM Modi's 2020 statement during the border crisis that 'no one entered Indian territory', calling it cowardly and damaging, and argued it had weakened India's position in negotiations with China.