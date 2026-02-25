A Sehore businessman’s grandson has claimed that his grandfather lent ₹35,000 to the British administration in 1917 during World War I. The family now plans legal action against the UK, seeking repayment with interest.

In an unusual and historic claim, a family from Sehore in Madhya Pradesh has sought repayment of a loan allegedly given to the British administration during the First World War. More than a century after the amount was advanced in 1917, the family says it is prepared to pursue legal action to recover what it describes as a long-forgotten financial liability. According to them, the original sum of ₹35,000, when adjusted for inflation and interest, would be worth several crores of rupees today.

Loan Advanced During the First World War

According to family records, Sehore businessman Seth Jumma Lal Ruthia extended a loan of ₹35,000 to the British administration in 1917, at the height of the First World War. At the time, the British government was facing severe financial strain due to the war effort and was in urgent need of funds.

The local administration reportedly approached Seth Jumma Lal for financial assistance. He agreed to provide the amount, and the British authorities are said to have issued documents assuring repayment of the loan.

A Debt Allegedly Forgotten Over Time

Although Britain emerged victorious in the First World War, it suffered significant economic losses. This was followed by the Second World War and, eventually, India’s Independence in 1947. Amid these major global and political developments, the loan was allegedly never repaid.

Seth Jumma Lal passed away in 1937, 20 years after the loan was granted. Following his death, his son, Seth Manak Chand Ruthia, preserved the documents issued by the British authorities. After Manak Chand’s demise in 2013, the documents were inherited by his son, Vivek Ruthia.

Vivek Ruthia claims that the British government never made any attempt to repay the loan. Although the documents had remained in the family’s possession for decades, the issue resurfaced during a recent family discussion.

Taking inflation into account, he estimates that ₹35,000 in 1917 would amount to approximately ₹1.85 crore in today’s currency, excluding additional interest.

Legal Notice To Be Sent To British Government

Vivek Ruthia has stated that he is preparing to send a legal notice to the British government. He argues that under international law, a sovereign nation cannot ignore its historical financial obligations.

“This is not merely about money, but about justice and history. If interest is added to ₹35,000 from 1917, the amount would run into crores today,” he said.

Legal Experts Express Reservations

Legal experts, however, caution that pursuing such a claim may not be straightforward. They suggest that, if taken forward, the matter could potentially reach an international judicial forum such as The Hague. However, establishing the authenticity and enforceability of century-old documents would be complex and legally challenging.

The Ruthia Family’s Legacy In Sehore

The Ruthia family is well known in Sehore for its charitable and social contributions. Seth Jumma Lal was regarded as a successful businessman who ran a large cloth and grain trade in the town. He is also credited with supporting the construction of schools and hospitals, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy in the region.