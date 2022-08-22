PM Modi to visit Haryana, Punjab on August 24 to inaugurate two hospitals

In the morning, PM Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital, thereafter, he will travel to Mohali to inaugurate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on August 24 visit Haryana and Punjab to inaugurate two hospitals. The Prime Minister will dedicate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh to the nation.

In Haryana, PM Modi will inaugurate Amrita Hospital at Faridabad at 11 am with which the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) will get a boost.

The hospital will be managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6000 crores the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds. The hospital will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Faridabad and the entire NCR region.

In Punjab, PM Modi will dedicate Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre to the Nation at Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar District (Mohali) in the afternoon at 2:15 pm.

It is reported that the hospital has been built at a cost of over Rs 660 Crore by Tata Memorial Centre in an endeavour to provide world class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states and UTs.

The centre is an aided institute under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immuno-therapy and Bone marrow transplant.