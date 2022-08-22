Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget: Check key announcements here

Under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme, a grant of Rs 2 crore to each member of the Assembly to undertake basic infrastructure work during the current fiscal year was welcomed enthusiastically by the legislators.

Puduchery CM N Rangasamy on Monday presented a Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The budget contained many key announcements including free house site pattas for freedom fighters in the union territory and free of cost laptops for students of standards XI and XII in government and aided schools.

Here are the key announcements in the budget:

Free houses for freedom fighters

The Puducherry CM, while presenting the budget in the territorial Assembly said, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the nation's independence, the administration has decided to provide free house pattas to 260 tyagis (freedom fighters).

Free of cost laptops and bicycles for students

"Laptops would be distributed free of cost to students of standards XI and XII in government schools and government-aided schools in a phased manner," the CM said.

He said it was also proposed to re-implement the free bicycle scheme for students studying in standard IX in government and government-aided schools.

Establishment of National law University in Puducherry

CM Rangasamy announced that a National Law University would be established in Union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to lay the foundation for the university and the necessary site had already been earmarked for the project.

Grant of Rs 2 crore to each MLA for local area development

Under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme, a grant of Rs 2 crore to each member of the Assembly to undertake basic infrastructure work during the current fiscal year was welcomed enthusiastically by the legislators.

Ferry between Karaikal and Sri lanka

The Chief Minister announced that steps were being taken to start ferry service between Karaikal port and Kankesanthuri port in Sri Lanka this year.

Filling of vacant government posts

All posts of lower and upper division clerks and all vacant posts in government departments would be filled before the end of the current year.