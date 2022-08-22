Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget: Check key announcements here

    Under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme, a grant of Rs 2 crore to each member of the Assembly to undertake basic infrastructure work during the current fiscal year was welcomed enthusiastically by the legislators.

    Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget: Check key announcements here
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Puducherry, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    Puduchery CM N Rangasamy on Monday presented a Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The budget contained many key announcements including free house site pattas for freedom fighters in the union territory and free of cost laptops for students of standards XI and XII in government and aided schools.

    Here are the key announcements in the budget:

    Free houses for freedom fighters

    The Puducherry CM, while presenting the budget in the territorial Assembly said, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the nation's independence, the administration has decided to provide free house pattas to 260 tyagis (freedom fighters).

    Also read: TRS's K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP

    Free of cost laptops and bicycles for students

    "Laptops would be distributed free of cost to students of standards XI and XII in government schools and government-aided schools in a phased manner," the CM said.

    He said it was also proposed to re-implement the free bicycle scheme for students studying in standard IX in government and government-aided schools.

    Also read: Yogi Adityanath's govt gears up to build India's first education township in Uttar Pradesh

    Establishment of National law University in Puducherry

    CM Rangasamy announced that a National Law University would be established in Union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to lay the foundation for the university and the necessary site had already been earmarked for the project.

    Grant of Rs 2 crore to each MLA for local area development

    Under the MLA Local Area Development Scheme, a grant of Rs 2 crore to each member of the Assembly to undertake basic infrastructure work during the current fiscal year was welcomed enthusiastically by the legislators.

    Also read: Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

    Ferry between Karaikal and Sri lanka

    The Chief Minister announced that steps were being taken to start ferry service between Karaikal port and Kankesanthuri port in Sri Lanka this year.

    Filling of vacant government posts

    All posts of lower and upper division clerks and all vacant posts in government departments would be filled before the end of the current year.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TRSs K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP in Delhi excise policy case

    TRS's K Kavitha rubbishes 'middleman' allegation; to file defamation case against BJP

    Yogi Adityanath's govt gears up to build India's first education township in Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Yogi Adityanath's govt gears up to build India's first education township in Uttar Pradesh

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

    Watch Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts - adt

    Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers AJR

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers

    Recent Stories

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja son OUT check out drb

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son OUT; check out

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points - adt

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points

    McLaren to enter Indian market firm to open first outlet in Mumbai gcw

    McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon